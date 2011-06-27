Used 2002 Lotus Esprit Coupe Consumer Reviews
over 3 yrs ownership
I have driven it daily for over 3 yrs and has been extremely reliable. I am so use to people making double takes when they see it on the road that it feels strange on the rare occasion when it does not occur. The performance is way beyond what I can explore and the exhaust note with the center exit U.S. exhaust is phenomenal and sounds only like exotic european cars can. The interior is very intimate and memorable and feels very nice once settled in. I think the exterior is one of the most beautiful, exotic shapes to date and still looks modern after all these years. I have owned Porsches and Ferraris and this is the most satisfying car yet. Don't be scared to take the plunge and get one.
'02 Esprit
Bought it 2 weeks ago. Have owned a Boxster, 911, Ferrari 308 Quattrovalve and a Testarossa and I go out to the garage at night just to look at this one more than the others. The interior is gourgeous in tan and the wheels are the most beautiful I have ever seen. The twin turbo acceleration is the best I've ever driven and the exhaust is pleasantly loud. Major service is maybe $1200 and was $5000 on the Testarossa. Other accessories and parts much more reasonable also. I am using as everyday driver and I fully expect it to be reliable.
A Real head turner
Exotic looking car. Somewhat practical. What can you say with a car that is only waist height. Getting in and out is difficult. Styling is timeless.
Esprit V8 - Last of the Breed
It has more punch than than comparable Ferraris 355 and 360, thanks to the turbo, and it has a trunk, which they don't because of their large normally aspirated intake systems (the twin turbo design allows for a remarkably small and light engine design in the Lotus V8). Forget about all the garbage about it not sounding good, junk the exhaust and install straightpipes and this thing sings! You will get more compliments and looks with a nice Lotus V8 than any entry level Ferrari.
Esprit is Fabulous!!!
After having both a Ferrari 355 and 360, I can say that the esprit is the best car out there for the money!! This thing just goes and is much more exclusive than a Ferrari
