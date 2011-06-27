2020 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews

Butch , 03/23/2020 Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

BEWARE of the Navigators interior, a light color interior seating can discolor from wearing blue jeans. The dealer will tell you its common with High Grade Leather however the purchasing department will tell you before they order a light interior the Manufacturer warns them seating may discolor. IMPORTANT the SALESPERSON will say nothing about that.