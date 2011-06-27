2020 Lincoln Navigator Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Navigator SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$93,282*
Total Cash Price
$91,700
4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$125,291*
Total Cash Price
$123,166
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$128,949*
Total Cash Price
$126,762
L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$126,205*
Total Cash Price
$124,065
L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$95,111*
Total Cash Price
$93,498
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$132,607*
Total Cash Price
$130,358
L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$91,453*
Total Cash Price
$89,902
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$91,453*
Total Cash Price
$89,902
L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$103,342*
Total Cash Price
$101,589
Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$113,402*
Total Cash Price
$111,478
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Navigator SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,185
|$1,227
|$5,733
|Maintenance
|$78
|$255
|$180
|$2,192
|$1,139
|$3,843
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$765
|$1,176
|$1,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,750
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,937
|Financing
|$4,932
|$3,966
|$2,936
|$1,837
|$664
|$14,334
|Depreciation
|$15,688
|$10,825
|$8,841
|$9,914
|$8,660
|$53,928
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,317
|$18,055
|$15,060
|$17,909
|$14,941
|$93,282
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Navigator SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,436
|$1,486
|$1,539
|$1,592
|$1,648
|$7,701
|Maintenance
|$104
|$343
|$241
|$2,944
|$1,530
|$5,162
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,028
|$1,580
|$2,607
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,036
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$5,288
|Financing
|$6,624
|$5,327
|$3,943
|$2,467
|$892
|$19,253
|Depreciation
|$21,071
|$14,540
|$11,875
|$13,316
|$11,631
|$72,433
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,690
|$24,250
|$20,228
|$24,054
|$20,068
|$125,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Navigator SUV Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,478
|$1,530
|$1,583
|$1,638
|$1,696
|$7,926
|Maintenance
|$107
|$353
|$248
|$3,030
|$1,575
|$5,313
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,058
|$1,626
|$2,683
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,183
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,443
|Financing
|$6,817
|$5,482
|$4,058
|$2,539
|$918
|$19,815
|Depreciation
|$21,686
|$14,964
|$12,222
|$13,705
|$11,971
|$74,548
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,761
|$24,958
|$20,819
|$24,757
|$20,654
|$128,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Navigator SUV L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,446
|$1,497
|$1,550
|$1,604
|$1,660
|$7,757
|Maintenance
|$105
|$345
|$243
|$2,966
|$1,541
|$5,200
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,035
|$1,591
|$2,626
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,073
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$5,327
|Financing
|$6,672
|$5,365
|$3,972
|$2,485
|$898
|$19,393
|Depreciation
|$21,224
|$14,646
|$11,962
|$13,414
|$11,716
|$72,962
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,958
|$24,427
|$20,376
|$24,230
|$20,214
|$126,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Navigator SUV L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,128
|$1,168
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$5,846
|Maintenance
|$79
|$260
|$183
|$2,235
|$1,162
|$3,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$780
|$1,199
|$1,979
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,823
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$4,014
|Financing
|$5,028
|$4,044
|$2,993
|$1,873
|$677
|$14,615
|Depreciation
|$15,995
|$11,038
|$9,015
|$10,109
|$8,830
|$54,986
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,852
|$18,409
|$15,356
|$18,260
|$15,234
|$95,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Navigator SUV L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,520
|$1,573
|$1,628
|$1,685
|$1,744
|$8,150
|Maintenance
|$110
|$363
|$255
|$3,116
|$1,620
|$5,464
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,088
|$1,672
|$2,759
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,330
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$5,597
|Financing
|$7,011
|$5,638
|$4,173
|$2,611
|$944
|$20,377
|Depreciation
|$22,301
|$15,389
|$12,569
|$14,094
|$12,311
|$76,663
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,832
|$25,666
|$21,409
|$25,459
|$21,240
|$132,607
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Navigator SUV L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,621
|Maintenance
|$76
|$250
|$176
|$2,149
|$1,117
|$3,768
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$1,153
|$1,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,676
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,860
|Financing
|$4,835
|$3,888
|$2,878
|$1,801
|$651
|$14,053
|Depreciation
|$15,380
|$10,613
|$8,668
|$9,720
|$8,490
|$52,871
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,781
|$17,701
|$14,765
|$17,558
|$14,648
|$91,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Navigator SUV Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,621
|Maintenance
|$76
|$250
|$176
|$2,149
|$1,117
|$3,768
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$1,153
|$1,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,676
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,860
|Financing
|$4,835
|$3,888
|$2,878
|$1,801
|$651
|$14,053
|Depreciation
|$15,380
|$10,613
|$8,668
|$9,720
|$8,490
|$52,871
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,781
|$17,701
|$14,765
|$17,558
|$14,648
|$91,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Navigator SUV L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,226
|$1,269
|$1,313
|$1,359
|$6,352
|Maintenance
|$86
|$283
|$199
|$2,428
|$1,262
|$4,258
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$847
|$1,303
|$2,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,154
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,362
|Financing
|$5,464
|$4,393
|$3,252
|$2,035
|$736
|$15,880
|Depreciation
|$17,379
|$11,993
|$9,795
|$10,984
|$9,594
|$59,744
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,263
|$20,002
|$16,684
|$19,841
|$16,552
|$103,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Navigator SUV Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,300
|$1,345
|$1,393
|$1,441
|$1,492
|$6,970
|Maintenance
|$94
|$310
|$218
|$2,665
|$1,385
|$4,672
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$930
|$1,430
|$2,360
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,558
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,786
|Financing
|$5,995
|$4,821
|$3,569
|$2,233
|$807
|$17,426
|Depreciation
|$19,071
|$13,160
|$10,748
|$12,053
|$10,528
|$65,560
|Fuel
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$11,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,208
|$21,949
|$18,309
|$21,772
|$18,164
|$113,402
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Navigator
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lincoln Navigator in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Lincoln Navigator info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019