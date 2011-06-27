2019 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews
Love! Love! Love it!!!
I moved from the Cadillac Escalade to the Lincoln Navigator and I am so happy I did. The seats are so amazingly comfortable, I feel like we all have more room (even though I went from extended version of Cadillac to the smaller sized navigator) and the technology is amazing! It drives so smooth and has so many wonderful features! Couldn’t be happier!
No replacement for displacement
We’re a Ford family, a new Superduty every 3-4 years for towing and still have my 2003 F-150 for routine ranch duties. I can count on one hand the number of check engine lights in >15 years and hundreds of thousands of miles (and tons), on multiple trucks. That being said there was a lot of gripes for my last Navigator (‘08), wallowing with every breeze or rut, gutlessly, down the highway. Grudgingly we stuck with the always-something-wrong but more planted and fun to drive Escalade ESV’s—just never past the end of the warranty. Lincoln finally did it right and this is easily the most comfortable vehicle I’ve ever owned: the seats are unparalleled, ergonomics are perfect, great storage and it drives like a crossover. My only gripe is I miss the Caddy’s V8 punch. Although the speedometer climbs faster it just doesn’t feel as fast or confident during 2-lane highway passing. It linearly hurdles into, and calmly/quietly handles, speeds which get you one free phone call and maybe that’s why it doesn’t feel as fast but I really wish the turbos were blowing into two banks of 4 cylinders. Well and the rear TV’s can only be figured out by the kids. Of note we’ve averaged 16.6 MPG over ~8,300 miles of mixed driving, albeit we live in rural Texas so not much city and higher-speed highway.
The luxury SUV you’ll ever want to drive.
I went from luxury sedans all of my life to a Black Label Navigator. By far the most comfortable vehicle I have ever driven. Just drive one first to see if if the size to too difficult to maneuver. It took me a couple of days but piece of cake now. At stop lights on lookers stare. It an awesome ride. Brosky
2019 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve
Shop before you buy. Look for best deals. Don't settle. Great SUV. Good Performance
Hootie Hoot
You will love it! Do not drive it unless you are ready to place your order!
