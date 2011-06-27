Used 2004 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews

2004 nav problems ricksan , 03/01/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful hi. just wanted to let everyone know the problems we have had with our 2004 nav we purchased in 2006 with 35k miles. 1. sunroof drains clogged and rain water leaked to fuse block...$1000.00 replace fuse block. 2. sunroof would not shut. track and motor needed replacing...$1700.00 3. rear ac fan making flapping sound 4. driver door lock/unlock button does not work 5. outside mirror switch to fold mirrors in stopped working 6. tire pressure sensor went bad $120.00 7. ac only blows cold for a while then goes hot on hot days. 8. power running boards are possessed! only work when they want to. END RESULT..I STILL ENJOY OWNING THE NAV BUT IT IS A MONEY PIT!! Report Abuse

Sad Sad , 02/20/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have owned my navi for 4 years now. We bought it with 30k miles and LOVED the car. The bells and whistles were amazing, it was a top of the line luxury SUV. Once my car hit 70k miles it fell apart!! Break Line ($900), plugs ($1100), transmission ($2000), air suspension twice ($1500), cadillac converters ($3000) and the mirrors no longer fold in and the rear window whipper doesn't work anymore. I am so tired of putting money into this car. If you get one make sure you buy the extended warranty. These cars are know for having big problems. Now I'm upside down not only from the all the work I had done but now the dealership doesn't want to give me what my loan pay off is.... SADDENED Report Abuse

linclon momo16 , 03/30/2011 36 of 39 people found this review helpful the car has a lot of problems.the first one is the engine coils have to be replaced on a regular basis,the air suspention goes bad,most electical accessories go bad the car is a ticking time bomb. Report Abuse

Just bought a used 2004 Lincoln Navigator krystilized , 07/31/2013 24 of 29 people found this review helpful I just bought a 2004 Navi with 133,000 miles on it. Normally I would NEVER buy such a high mileage car, but it is absolutely beautiful. Much nicer than my first one. They wanted 8600, I offered 7500 and we settled at 8000. The CD changer doesn't work-but they're fixing it, the rear AC making some strange knocking sound (which seems to be very common based on the reviews)-they're also fixing that, the ashtray door on front panel won't close, the heat and air on driver seat works only sometimes, GAS GUZZLER. Haven't had it long enough to see if any mechanical issues will develop. At those miles I'm sure they will, and I will rewrite my review when they do. Report Abuse