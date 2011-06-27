  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator
  4. Used 1998 Lincoln Navigator
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Lincoln Navigator Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Navigator
Overview
See Navigator Inventory
See Navigator Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1312
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.330.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG1312
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm325 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4250 rpm230 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.61.2 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.62.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.4 in.64.4 in.
Measurements
Length204.8 in.204.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.7700 lbs.
Curb weight5150 lbs.5557 lbs.
Gross weight13500 lbs.13500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.6 in.
Height72.7 in.76.7 in.
Maximum payload1800.0 lbs.1600.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.0 in.119.0 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.
See Navigator InventorySee Navigator Inventory

Related Used 1998 Lincoln Navigator info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles