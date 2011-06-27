Used 1998 Lincoln Navigator Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|12
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/480.0 mi.
|330.0/450.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|30.0 gal.
|30.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|12
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|325 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|325 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 4250 rpm
|230 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|40.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|61.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.4 in.
|64.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|204.8 in.
|204.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6600 lbs.
|7700 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5150 lbs.
|5557 lbs.
|Gross weight
|13500 lbs.
|13500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|8.6 in.
|Height
|72.7 in.
|76.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|1800.0 lbs.
|1600.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|119.0 in.
|119.0 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
