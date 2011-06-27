  1. Home
2019 Lincoln MKC SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 MKC
5(68%)4(5%)3(16%)2(11%)1(0%)
4.3
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Handles Superbly, Quiet, Comfortable

GoneTroppo, 05/22/2019
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

We had a 2016 MKC Select and decided to turn it in, after 3 years, on a 2019 MKC Base. We enjoyed our 2016 and we really loved the new fascia on the 2019. The 2019 handles much better than the 2016 and has an extremely quiet cabin. We love not having a shifter in the console, memory seats and SYNC3. This SUV has a lot of pep with the standard engine and is easy on the mountain roads, where we live. We did not experience any issues with our 2016 over the 36,000 miles we owned it. If you are looking for a solid, compact SUV, they we would recommend the 2019 MKC.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Will never drive another vehicle

Amy, 06/29/2019
Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

I test drove a MKC and loved it, but It was out of my price point... I test drove 20+ other cars and even came one signature away from another car... Nothing compared to the comfort and smooth driving, I ended up not caring about price points and went with what felt right... And I don’t regret a thing!! I absolutely love my MKC!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great vehicle....after a rocky start

Moonman, 09/06/2018
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
61 of 66 people found this review helpful

Drove everything in the segment. Was prepared to spend more or less, just wanted a solid vehicle and that describes the 2019 MKC. Very planted and low-drama on the road. Excellent visibility. Small cargo area -- it's workable tho. Extremely quiet, and that leads to my interesting first-encounter-with-Lincoln (and American cars in general!) tale: During test drive, salesman and I both noted a leather defect and a rattle coming from the back interior. made the deal with the understanding both would be addressed. leather got fixed right away. the rattle required two trips to dealer -- on the second one, it took nearly 2 weeks and required help from the Lincoln "concierge" program. kudos to dealership for staying after it and escalating up to the Ford "hotline" for a fix. the noise is gone now, and though it was a hassle, I'm impressed with the way this issue was handled. If Lincoln is going to compete in "luxury" segment it needs to offer service that goes above and beyond and that did happen in this case. Lots of people overlook the MKC, not sure why. it's totally solid, a great vehicle in a very competitive segment.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great but not reliable

Mary Turner, 10/27/2018
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
41 of 44 people found this review helpful

Purchased the 2019 MKC and loved it until it reached 2,300 miles! When it’s cold it shifts very hard, goes away after it warms up! It is now at the dealership and they are rebuilding the transmission! Very disappointing! 11/2/2018- picked up the MKC with a rebuilt transmission, seems to be shifting ok, hopefully it will last!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My First Lincoln & I Love It!

HD, 11/26/2018
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
37 of 40 people found this review helpful

I buy a new car every 10 years, and have been a previous Acura and Honda owner. I was skeptical about buying American, but really loved the look and feel of the MKC when I test drove it. The deciding factor was the comfort and accessories of the Reserve trim level, plus 48 months at 0% financing. Have had the vehicle for 3 days and love, love, love it! The seats are so comfortable, its like getting a warm hug with each ride. Can't say enough good things!

Comfort
