Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(22)

2019 Lincoln MKC SUV

What's new

  • All-new front fascia
  • Part of the first MKC generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • More standard features than many of its competitors
  • Comfortable and quiet ride on the highway
  • Smaller back seat and cargo area compared to many competitors
  • Some common driver safety aids only available on the top trim levels
  • Slower-than-average acceleration from either available engine
  • Some interior materials look cheap considering the price point
MSRP Starting at
$33,995
2019 Lincoln MKC SUV pricing

Which MKC does Edmunds recommend?

Thanks to its excellent standard features, the MKC Select delivers a lot of value for the price. But if you want the MKC at its best you'll want to get a Reserve. It comes with some desirable extras such as a panoramic sunroof and a hands-free liftgate. It also gives you the option for the upgraded engine. Go with all-wheel drive to get the adaptive suspension, which helps improve both the MKC's ride quality and handling.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

The 2019 Lincoln MKC has a new grille that matches the one seen on brand's latest vehicles such as the Continental and Navigator. It's an improvement and gives the MKC a classier look. But the rest of the 2019 MKC is unchanged, which means it has some issues that prevent it from being a top contender in the premium crossover SUV segment.

Certainly, the MKC is a comfortable place for long drives thanks to its quiet interior, plentiful features and composed ride. Another high point is the Sync 3 infotainment system, which is easy to use and includes robust smartphone integration systems. But you might find the MKC's instrument panel design to be dated and not what you expect from a luxury SUV. Plus, interior space — in particular, the rear seat and cargo volume — are lacking for this class.

We also aren't overly impressed by the MKC's engines or availability of the latest driver safety aids. As such, the 2019 MKC just doesn't hold as much appeal as newer luxury SUV choices such as the Acura RDX and the BMW X3.

2019 Lincoln MKC models

The 2019 Lincoln MKC is available in four trim levels. The base trim offers competitive technology features, while the Select trim adds more convenience features. The pricier Reserve and Black Label increase the luxury through additional standard features and exclusive interior designs.

Standard on all trims is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (245 horsepower, 275 pound-feet of torque) mated to a six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional and comes bundled with adaptive suspension dampers. Also optional for the Reserve and the Black Label is a more powerful turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine (285 hp, 305 lb-ft). Picking this engine requires getting all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment highlights on the base MKC include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, a power liftgate, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, and a 60/40-split reclining and folding back seat.

Standard technology features include the Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, Lincoln Connect with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot, two USB ports, and a nine-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The MKC Select includes auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a power-adjustable passenger seat, a power-adjustable steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, a cargo cover and upgraded leather upholstery. Options include a panoramic sunroof and the Select Plus package, which adds a navigation system and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert.

The MKC Reserve has those Select options plus a hands-free liftgate and ventilated front seats. Nineteen- and 20-inch wheels are also available.

The MKC Black Label adds to the Reserve equipment with 19-inch wheels, the adaptive suspension dampers, upgraded leather upholstery, extended leather interior trim, a simulated suede headliner, unique exterior and interior trim, and special color choices. The Black Label also comes with a few extra concierge-style perks.

Select, Reserve, and Black Label models can be equipped with a Climate package, which adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel, automatic high beams, automatic wipers and a wiper de-icer. An optional 14-speaker THX II sound system and a Technology package — which adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and mitigation system, lane departure warning and intervention, and an automatic parking system — are only available on the Reserve and the Black Label.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of theLincoln MKC Reserve (turbo 2.3L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.5

Driving

6.5
Equipped with the optional 2.3-liter engine, our MKC Reserve AWD had no trouble zipping around town or keeping up with traffic. Still, for an upgraded engine, the 2.3-liter doesn't have much sauce at higher speeds. Handling is also subpar, but the compact MKC is a natural fit for urban life.

Acceleration

7.0
The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine is rated at a healthy 285 hp, but it needs 7.2 seconds to hit 60 mph. A smooth-shifting six-speed automatic helps its cause, yet the last 220-hp Audi Q5 2.0T we tested hit 60 in 6.7 seconds.

Braking

6.0
This MKC Reserve stopped from 60 mph in 119 feet, a strong showing for the segment. But we're not high on the real-world brake feel. The pedal is oddly touchy on initial application, and some may find it overly soft.

Steering

6.5
The quick initial steering response gives the MKC a reactive, almost darty feel. Not much road-surface feedback finds its way to your fingers, but isolation is more the point in this class anyway. The steering effort levels feel natural.

Handling

6.0
The MKC leans significantly when you push it through a corner, lacking the poise and composure of most competitors, even with the adaptive suspension in its sportiest mode.

Drivability

6.5
Between the jumpy gas pedal, touchy brakes and eager steering, the MKC can feel a little too responsive in mundane maneuvers. But the generous turbocharged torque makes quick work of most challenges. It's a pleasant SUV to pilot.

Comfort

8.0
This is the name of the MKC's game. The cushy front seats, an exceptionally plush ride and a generally quiet cabin add up to a satisfyingly comfortable experience. Those front seats are also oddly narrow, though, and sometimes the tires can be noisy over certain surfaces.

Seat comfort

6.5
The front seats are noticeably less firm than the German and Japanese norm, but they are supportive. The seats themselves are surprisingly narrow, and the cushions are quite short. The rear seat cushions feel a bit lumpy, but the seatbacks recline.

Ride comfort

8.5
The MKC's adaptive suspension is a little choppy around town on its firmest setting. Normal mode is a nice compromise, while Comfort is so soft and forgiving that it borders on floaty — in a fun way. The well-cushioned seats help, too.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The interior noise levels are remarkably low for the segment. The turbo engine is never intrusive, and only moderate wind noise is perceptible at highway speeds. The tires can be noisy, though, depending on the surface quality.

Interior

7.0
Lincoln went with a vertical stack of buttons for the transmission, which frees up space between the seats. A natural-feeling step-in height eases access for front occupants, but backseat space is tight.

Ease of use

7.5
The Sync 3 infotainment system offers a large, brightly rendered touchscreen with a horizontal function menu at the bottom and user-friendly virtual buttons that respond quickly. The climate controls are small but work well.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
It's a cinch to mount or dismount up front, thanks to just-right seat height that requires little adjustment from your standing posture. The smallish rear doors open wide, but the small openings aren't as generous as others in the segment.

Roominess

6.0
The front headroom is adequate, but legroom may be lacking if you've got a long inseam. The door cutouts give good elbow room. The thoughtful cutout on the center console keeps the driver's right knee from rubbing against it. Rear head- and legroom are tight.

Visibility

7.0
The windshield pillars aren't overly restrictive, but the windows all around are generally on the short side. As with most SUVs in the segment, the thick rear pillars seriously hamper the view. A backup camera and parking sensors come standard.

Quality

7.5
The open-pore wood trim is gorgeous, and there's no shortage of soft-touch inserts and stitched accents. But downmarket touches remain, including some uneven panel gaps and the front bin's chintzy door. This MKC also had a persistently creaky driver's seat.

Utility

7.5
There's a decent-size front storage bin ahead of the shifter with a security door. The front center armrest bin is huge. The door pockets are an adequate size. The humble cargo area holds 25.2 cubic feet or 53.1 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded (no cargo-area levers).

Technology

Technology is one of the MKZ's strong points. The Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use and quick to respond. The voice controls are easy to learn, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. Avoid splurging for the optional 14-speaker stereo; it isn't as impressive as we hoped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln MKC.

5 star reviews: 63%
4 star reviews: 9%
3 star reviews: 13%
2 star reviews: 15%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 22 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • appearance
  • seats
  • engine
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • dashboard
  • transmission
  • value
  • sound system
  • maintenance & parts
  • wheels & tires
  • climate control
  • doors
  • visibility
  • oil
  • road noise
  • safety
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • technology

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Handles Superbly, Quiet, Comfortable
GoneTroppo,
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

We had a 2016 MKC Select and decided to turn it in, after 3 years, on a 2019 MKC Base. We enjoyed our 2016 and we really loved the new fascia on the 2019. The 2019 handles much better than the 2016 and has an extremely quiet cabin. We love not having a shifter in the console, memory seats and SYNC3. This SUV has a lot of pep with the standard engine and is easy on the mountain roads, where we live. We did not experience any issues with our 2016 over the 36,000 miles we owned it. If you are looking for a solid, compact SUV, they we would recommend the 2019 MKC.

5 out of 5 stars, Will never drive another vehicle
Amy,
Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I test drove a MKC and loved it, but It was out of my price point... I test drove 20+ other cars and even came one signature away from another car... Nothing compared to the comfort and smooth driving, I ended up not caring about price points and went with what felt right... And I don’t regret a thing!! I absolutely love my MKC!!!

5 out of 5 stars, Great vehicle....after a rocky start
Moonman,
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Drove everything in the segment. Was prepared to spend more or less, just wanted a solid vehicle and that describes the 2019 MKC. Very planted and low-drama on the road. Excellent visibility. Small cargo area -- it's workable tho. Extremely quiet, and that leads to my interesting first-encounter-with-Lincoln (and American cars in general!) tale: During test drive, salesman and I both noted a leather defect and a rattle coming from the back interior. made the deal with the understanding both would be addressed. leather got fixed right away. the rattle required two trips to dealer -- on the second one, it took nearly 2 weeks and required help from the Lincoln "concierge" program. kudos to dealership for staying after it and escalating up to the Ford "hotline" for a fix. the noise is gone now, and though it was a hassle, I'm impressed with the way this issue was handled. If Lincoln is going to compete in "luxury" segment it needs to offer service that goes above and beyond and that did happen in this case. Lots of people overlook the MKC, not sure why. it's totally solid, a great vehicle in a very competitive segment.

3 out of 5 stars, Great but not reliable
Mary Turner,
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Purchased the 2019 MKC and loved it until it reached 2,300 miles! When it’s cold it shifts very hard, goes away after it warms up! It is now at the dealership and they are rebuilding the transmission! Very disappointing! 11/2/2018- picked up the MKC with a rebuilt transmission, seems to be shifting ok, hopefully it will last!

Write a review

See all 22 reviews

Features & Specs

Select 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Select 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$39,160
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Black Label 4dr SUV features & specs
Black Label 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$47,200
MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Reserve 4dr SUV features & specs
Reserve 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$40,625
MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$36,405
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite MKC safety features:

Active Noise Control
Detects and cancels unwanted noise inside the cabin.
Active Park Assist
Helps drivers park and pull out of parallel parking spots.
Blind-Spot Detection
Warns you if a vehicle or pedestrian is in your blind spot with an alert in the side-view mirror.

Lincoln MKC vs. the competition

Lincoln MKC vs. Acura RDX

The Lincoln MKC is smaller on the inside, but it has a more plush and comfortable ride on the highway than the RDX. We also like the MKC's infotainment system more than the RDX's. In the RDX's favor is its V6, which is smoother just as fuel efficient. Note that a redesigned RDX will debut for the 2019 model year.

Lincoln MKC vs. Infiniti QX50

Compared to the QX50, the MKC is down a little on power unless you opt for the MKC's optional 2.3-liter engine. But thanks to its six-speed automatic transmission, the Lincoln's drivability is better — we're not fans of the QX50's continuously variable automatic transmission. The QX has the advantage in interior space.

Lincoln MKC vs. Buick Envision

Base engine to base engine, Lincoln's MKC makes more power and torque than Buick's Envision. Both are quiet on the highway and have good drivability. Interior space is nearly identical, as is the amount of standard in-car tech, though the MKC gets the nod for a plusher ride.

More about the 2019 Lincoln MKC

The 2019 Lincoln MKC is the brand's entry-level SUV featuring a quiet cabin and a comfortable ride. Four trim levels provide buyers with a good blend of luxury at a very competitive price point. All MKCs start things off with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (245 horsepower, 275 pound-feet) and front-wheel drive. Optionally, you can spec your MKC with all-wheel drive. This engine is on par with its class, although some drivers may want more punch. For them, an optional turbocharged 2.3-liter engine (285 hp, 305 lb-ft) is available on all but the base MKC trim. MKCs equipped with this engine are paired with Lincoln's all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Speaking of the base MKC, it still features top-level content such as smartphone integration and connectivity that allows you to see where you parked, remotely start and stop the engine, and lock and unlock your doors from an app on your phone. A nine-speaker audio system is standard, as is active noise cancellation, which functions like those headphones people wear on airplanes to keep the cabin quiet.

The next level up, the Select, adds a smattering of convenience options such as power-folding side mirrors, ambient lighting control and eight-way power-adjustable seats. Next is the Reserve trim, which is equipped with a panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats, a navigation system (optional on the Select), and a blind-spot monitoring system. More importantly, you can spec your Reserve with the MKC Technology package, which includes adaptive cruise control, active park assist and lane keeping assist.

Lincoln also offers one final trim, called Black Label, that takes the Reserve model and adds 19-inch wheels, a simulated suede headliner and many dealer-based services. These "member privileges" include a mobile showroom that will help you select and ultimately deliver your vehicle, an extended maintenance plan (four years/50,000 miles) that even includes wear items such as brake pads and wiper blades, and free car washes with an annual detailing.

The Lincoln MKC comes with excellent technology connectivity, and it can be equipped with all-wheel drive and heated seats to handle tough weather conditions and the cold. However you want to equip it, let Edmunds help you spec and find the perfect 2019 Lincoln MKC for you.

2019 Lincoln MKC SUV Overview

The 2019 Lincoln MKC SUV is offered in the following styles: Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln MKC SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln MKC SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MKC SUV 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MKC SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln MKC SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MKC SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Select, Black Label, Reserve, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Lincoln MKC SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

