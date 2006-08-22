Used 1993 Lincoln Mark VIII for Sale Near Me
Derek,08/22/2006
Car has 158,000 miles now. Engine still runs strong-car passes at will. Fuel economy in the city isn't great but will get 26mpg on the highway cruising at 80 mph with the climate control on maximum air. Sleek, fast and fun car to drive-especially on road trips. Transmission was rebuilt after 12 years with 130,000 miles. Front struts replaced at 115,000. A couple of batteries and a few sets of tires over the years but overall a very reliable car. Car is a 1993, with pearesant paint and every option available for the year. I may get another car one day but this one will never be sold or traded in my life time