Used 1993 Lincoln Mark VIII Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Measurements
Length206.9 in.
Curb weight3756 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Opal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Pearlescent Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Black Clearcoat
  • White Opalescent Clearcoat Metallic
  • Nordic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Burgundy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Mocha Pearlescent Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • China Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Garnet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aubergine Clearcoat Metallic
