2019 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews
World Class Presence, Luxury and Performance!
The 2019 Lincoln Continental delivers world class presence, luxury and performance! I am pleased and impressed with the iconic Lincoln Continental, elegant, graceful and understatedly top of this high-end car market segment. I wanted a car that would create comfort and enjoyment for my family. This fabulous car has an interior that nutures care, comfort and welcome. My Mom said, wow you have a Continental!! We bought the car to drive my Mom around town since my Dad passed away. It is such a joy to drive my famy in such amazing and inviting luxury. I love my family and The Lincoln Continental expresses that love in it's world class presence, luxury and performance.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Boom Boom
Perfect......
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great vehicle
It is more than expected
We be cruzan
40 years of driving Lincolns and I had to put an alternator on my Mark 8. That is all. Can your brand do that?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Pure Luxury
Quiet, comfortable and surprisingly quick for a big car. Plenty of room front and back. Information system very intuitive to operate. Fit and finish inside and out is exceptional.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
