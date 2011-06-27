2019 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews

Jesse , 12/06/2019 Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

The 2019 Lincoln Continental delivers world class presence, luxury and performance! I am pleased and impressed with the iconic Lincoln Continental, elegant, graceful and understatedly top of this high-end car market segment. I wanted a car that would create comfort and enjoyment for my family. This fabulous car has an interior that nutures care, comfort and welcome. My Mom said, wow you have a Continental!! We bought the car to drive my Mom around town since my Dad passed away. It is such a joy to drive my famy in such amazing and inviting luxury. I love my family and The Lincoln Continental expresses that love in it's world class presence, luxury and performance.