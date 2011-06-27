Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood Consumer Reviews
My car that's a Truck!
This vehicle is great at what it does and is for it's intended owner. I get the interior space needed for a large person over 6'2" and 200 lbs. It has great road manners,the engine provides very nice low end pick too! The super street rod looks get the eyes of everyone.It's loaded with techno- gadets that make it a timely vehicle. I never haul wood so I didn't need a truck for that purpose, but I do like the ability to drive a SUT/SUV that I can claim other than sharing the family SUV with my wife! I love my car..oops truck and the attemp of Lincoln to enter unchartered waters. Sorry it did not last... not really. I like the thought of a collector's dream!
I LOVE MY LUX TRUCK
I am a General Motors man who was very disappointed that the Cadillac EXT was built in Mexico. I decided to check out the Blackwood. I fell in love with it immediately and drove it home as it's proud new owner. I am so proud to show it off to whoever wants to see it and there are many wherever I go. It is absolutely flawless and so beautifully designed.
Very pleased owner
I bought my Blackwod in June 0f 2002 and it was love at first sight. I tow my 30 camper with no problems. The best part is even after 4 years everywhere I go people still want a private tour. I actually considered trading for the 2006 Lincoln Lt for about 10 seconds. No comparison
What a RIDE!
WOW!!! Did I get get lucky. My dealer (Pacific Ford in Long Beach Ca.)was offering a $20,000.00 discount on the Blackwood. Thats right $20,000.00.Im in a $54,000.00 truck with a $34,000.00 price tag.Ford created one an amazing vehicle and Im so happy that I was in the right place at the right time to pick one up.If your considering buying or leasing one(only 10,000 we're produced) take along your favorite CD and pop it in on your test drive.If the truck or ride doesn't sell you, the stereo system will!!
My Texas Town Car and I'm not from Texas
I recently obtained my Blackwood and foud it to be quite unique. Remember, this is not a truck. The only thing that resembles one is the four door cab. The Blackwood has most of the Lux items including AC seats. The Box is absolutely beautiful. Has 4 cu. ft. more room than the Town Car. Ford invested a lot of Money in this Vehicle. I wouldn't be surprised if this car cost Ford around $150,000 to build or more. I Love driving my own personel Concept vehicle. Get one while they are still available. Price is down now if you shop around, but watch out, this might be the next collectable. So don't wait too long
Sponsored cars related to the Blackwood
Related Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator