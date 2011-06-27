Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood Consumer Reviews

My car that's a Truck! speak2u , 09/02/2002 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This vehicle is great at what it does and is for it's intended owner. I get the interior space needed for a large person over 6'2" and 200 lbs. It has great road manners,the engine provides very nice low end pick too! The super street rod looks get the eyes of everyone.It's loaded with techno- gadets that make it a timely vehicle. I never haul wood so I didn't need a truck for that purpose, but I do like the ability to drive a SUT/SUV that I can claim other than sharing the family SUV with my wife! I love my car..oops truck and the attemp of Lincoln to enter unchartered waters. Sorry it did not last... not really. I like the thought of a collector's dream! Report Abuse

I LOVE MY LUX TRUCK John Chaplin , 10/15/2002 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I am a General Motors man who was very disappointed that the Cadillac EXT was built in Mexico. I decided to check out the Blackwood. I fell in love with it immediately and drove it home as it's proud new owner. I am so proud to show it off to whoever wants to see it and there are many wherever I go. It is absolutely flawless and so beautifully designed.

Very pleased owner Donnie Tate , 04/18/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my Blackwod in June 0f 2002 and it was love at first sight. I tow my 30 camper with no problems. The best part is even after 4 years everywhere I go people still want a private tour. I actually considered trading for the 2006 Lincoln Lt for about 10 seconds. No comparison

What a RIDE! markndoug , 09/07/2002 8 of 8 people found this review helpful WOW!!! Did I get get lucky. My dealer (Pacific Ford in Long Beach Ca.)was offering a $20,000.00 discount on the Blackwood. Thats right $20,000.00.Im in a $54,000.00 truck with a $34,000.00 price tag.Ford created one an amazing vehicle and Im so happy that I was in the right place at the right time to pick one up.If your considering buying or leasing one(only 10,000 we're produced) take along your favorite CD and pop it in on your test drive.If the truck or ride doesn't sell you, the stereo system will!!