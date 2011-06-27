2020 Lincoln Aviator Consumer Reviews

2020 Aviator sets bar high for all Mid-Size SUVs! FireMedic , 01/06/2020 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 76 of 78 people found this review helpful I took delivery on my "customized ordered-out" 2020 Aviator in November 2019. I consider myself a very educated and conscientious vehicle shopper. I will also admit that I've been a very loyal GM customer, having purchased 13 New GM Cars/Suvs within our household over the past 30 years. First, my reason from turning away from GM was NOT because of any bad experiences with their products. Simply stated, I've become increasingly frustrated with GMs failure to seriously differentiate the production of the Chevrolet, GMC, Buick or Cadillac products! With the exception of some simple exterior cues, GM still insists on sharing one common parts-bin amongst all of its product divisions. From the powertrains to the dashboards, all GM divisions share way to many common parts/features and appear very "dated", to justify the significant difference in pricing that they command. I sincerely was searching for a vehicle to "WOW" me and absolutely stand-out from the crowd of Mid-Size Luxury SUVs. When shopping for a new Mid-Size SUV, I did compare the Cadillac XT6 to the Aviator. If anyone has already completed some simple research they already know that these two vehicles ARE NOT even close in comparison. I encourage you to read an unbiased review, printed in the Feb 2020 issue of Motor-Trend. GM demonstrates some serious neglects in the XT6 development. Mainly, they rushed it through to production without serious thought prior to production. Four serious issues that will keep the XT6 out of reach of the Lincoln Aviator are: 1-they simply stretched the XT5 about 10"; 2-it remains front-wheel drive, 3-it shares the same lackluster 'Naturally-Aspirated' 3.6L (310 HP) V-6 with so many other GM vehicles and 4-it does not offer a Hybrid variant powertrain. Simply "Google" any reviews/comparison reports and you will understand. In contrast, the ALL-NEW, 2020 Lincoln Aviator (with the exception of the chassis below) shares nothing in common with the comparable Ford Explorer which the consumer can identify. Lincoln did some serious homework and accomplished some serious engineering goals! Not only has Lincoln separated itself brilliantly from its Ford brethren, but it truly put a lot of distance between itself and the Cadillac XT6 as well as every other Foreign competitor in the same Class. The Aviator's size inside and out, as well as its Base Twin-Turbocharged 400 HP V-6 Engine are alone, enough to make it a much better value than the aforementioned threats. This vehicle was meticulously designed and is completely new for 2020. The exterior fit/finish are on-par with the finest imports. The interior quality, elegance and comfort puts such imports as Mercedes Benz AMG on notice. The Digital Instrumentation, Infotainment, Sound System and Safety Features are outstanding in its Class. More personally, I have just beyond 2000 miles on my Aviator which has already experienced some northern Wisconsin winter weather. I have yet to experience ANY mechanical or "tech' related issues. I am exceptionally pleased with its comfort, quietness and performance around the City, in the back Country as well as on the multi-lane Interstate Highway system. The engine and powertrain are amazing and function seamlessly. The rear wheel / all-wheel drive performs precise and confidently. All considered, the MSRP of my Aviator is just over $74K and I feel that it is a very good value and investment. I will report back after a full year of service to update my review. I have no fear that my impression will remain extremely positive with the all-new, 2020 Aviator. Shop wisely and be sure to research before you buy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Most Luxurious 7 passenger ever!!!!! Wisconsin , 11/23/2019 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 42 of 43 people found this review helpful We have always been a fan of Lincoln but in 2016 there wasn't a Lincoln 7 passenger SUV available. In the past I have owned Cadillac, Lexus and Lincoln. Bought the 7 passenger 2016 GX 460 Luxury and really liked that vehicle and figured in 3 years later Lincoln would be out with the 2020 Lincoln Aviator......All I can say is "WOW".......absolutely the most luxurious SUV on the market besides the 8 passenger Navigator......I owned the Navigator and didn't need that big of SUV at this point in my life. I don't think Lincoln missed anything when this vehicle was designed.......I am proud be back driving from the Lincoln family....I purchased the reserve 202a with every option available and it is a sweet, awesome and beautiful ride!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

American Luxury Vehicle Lincoln Luxury Aviator , 12/08/2019 Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 44 of 46 people found this review helpful We purchased our new 2020 Lincoln Aviator Black Label and love it! Lincoln has created a luxury vehicle that literally has auto pilot in some sense. My wife and I are both pilots and this vehicle was named right! This vehicle has all the bells and whistles. The exterior design of the Aviator looks like the side of an aircraft and the turbine design wheels are pretty cool! The Aviator lowers itself out greet you when approaching to easier step into, and once you open the door all you can say is WOW! Lincoln nailed it, and the Black label with it’s luxury leather and suede head liner, and the inside of the vehicle really gives you the sense of an 1930’s-1940’s luxury airliner. Lincoln went as far as to design the leather interior on the steering wheel to look like that of an older style yoke in an airplane. While driving you will enjoy one of the quietest serene experiences, and a great relaxing massage; but if you get to relaxed you can always listen to your 28 speaker Revel sound system. This sound system is so clear and crisp, and the bass is awesome. The Revel sound system is so good that when you call from the car people can always hear me clearly on their end making it an enjoyable conservation, unlike other vehicles that don’t offer this great experience, because of low quality speakers. As for power, don’t worry about that as the Aviator has so much power that you usually can’t hold the gas all the way down as you’ll be over the speed limit too quickly, but don’t worry about knowing what the speed limit is as you drive the cameras on the Aviator will show you the current speed limit as its always scanning due to it’s Speed Limit Recognition feature. This is just some of the features, there are many more. Great job Lincoln! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Well done vehicle - minor nitpicks Scriptabit , 10/01/2019 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 59 of 63 people found this review helpful The vehicle is quiet, smooth and surprisingly fast/agile for a vehicle it's size and price point. I bought a Reserve II w/ the convenience package and Dynamic handling package. The pixel adaptive headlights are awesome. The infotainment system is not as flashy as some competitors (ex: 2020 GLE / 2019 X5), but it is effective and simple to use. It is not loaded up with gimmicky features that are more shiny than helpful (looking at you BMW gesture controls). You also simply can't touch the audio quality of the Revel 28 speaker system in the same price range with the MB / BMW alternatives. I found if you priced out comparable features in the MB and BMW the Lincoln was significantly cheaper. Size wise it kind of hit a sweet spot for me as I wanted a little more cargo/passenger space than the X5, but didn't want a vehicle as big as the X7. Issues: Gas Mileage: I didn't buy the hybrid, but I expected better. I've driven 1000 miles of mixed City/Highway driving (roughly 50/50) and gotten nowhere near the EPA combined. Driving with a light foot I can get 16.8 mpg w/ 93 octane fuel. I will probably bring this to the dealer's attention soon in case it is a mechanical issue of some sort. I mean... I'm not driving uphill both ways to work. Bluetooth Audio Lag: Lincoln Sync 3.7 - connected via Bluetooth to a Samsung S8+ phone is showing noticeable (2 seconds+ audio lag). Did Lincoln not spring for apt-x low latency codecs in a vehicle of this class?. Connected via USB there is still a tiny bit of audio delay, but it is small enough that I'm willing to chalk it up to the digital music processing in the Revel audio system. 30-way perfect position seats: They are comfy, but Edmunds is right... it takes a lot of tweaking to match the seat to your build. They are downright uncomfortable for a big/tall guy until you spend significant time adjusting. Overall, I'm very happy with the vehicle and really couldn't bring myself to drop a star. I would give it a 4.7 out of 5. The Lincoln dealership staff were also very helpful and responsive. Report Abuse