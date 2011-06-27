Used 2015 Lexus RC F Consumer Reviews

RC F--Exceptional Balance of Luxury and Performanc MP , 09/15/2015 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Are you looking for a masterpiece V8 in a singular design with exceptional handling, acceleration, and curb appeal? This is my second F, the first being the IS F. This is a world-class machine with exceptional handling and performance. The car will run head-to-head with the M4 and defeat the RS5. If you are looking for a car that will run 4.3 0-60 mph runs all day and climb to 176 mph in 40 seconds, this is the ride. Road & Track's Motown Mile had the RC F beating the M4 and RS5. The Motortrend Head-to-Head on the Streets of Willow had the M4 and RC F finishing in a near dead heat with Randy Pobst driving. The RC F will destroy most tracks, if that is your thing, but most of us will drive it 363 days per year to the office and 2 days per year on a track. And if you just want a daily driver with a huge fun factor, this too is your ride. The RC F carbon TVD is a virtual slot car on hairpin corners and is faster than the Torsen, but either car will deliver the thrills and luxury. I unequivocally recommend the new RC F to any driving enthusiast! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The RC-F Has Alot Going For It. Ron Palick , 03/24/2016 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Ok, so let me say there are a lot of choices in this type of car category, however, if you are looking for something that has "Snap your Head Back performance', excellent build quality, and an interior that reflects an attention to detail , this is going to be a car you should take a close look at. Better yet, take it for a drive, you will be suitably impressed. Before purchasing this car, I owned my first Lexus, an RC 350 F Sport, a nice car no doubt. However, while the RC -350 is nice, the six cylinder just did not do it for me. I looked at the M4 and then Came back to Look at the RC-F. Yes, the M-4 is a nice car and has a lot going for it , however, so did the RC-F. While the RC-F is heavier, there were four things which won the day. The first is the V-8. When you fire this up in the morning you know you are riding a rocket as this baby really rumbles to life. The second thing that is really attractive, is the over all design and lines to this vehicle. I see all kinds of BMW's and the body shape and size all looks very similar, not the RC-F, this has a very distinctive look to it. Third, is the interior and seating. The attention to detail in this interior is flawless, something I think Lexus has dialed in. Finally let me say the overall performance of this car is truly breath taking. Dial; this in to Sport + mode and its ready to rip. Now I will never take this on a track, but lets just say when you put your foot into it, the rocket ship takes off. Are there faster cars out there. Yes, no doubt and while you could look at any one thing and say its no big deal, I think when you put them all together they made a compelling reason for me to purchase the RC-F. Okay, as with all things there are some things I don't like, or, feel they could be drastically improved on. The first is the Navi Screen. I would like to see a bigger one . The M-4's Navi looked nicer. The other thing I would like to see improved is a faster shifting transmission. No doubt when you are in Sport plus mode this does does shift faster, however in my opinion it could be improved upon, nevertheless to me this was not a deal breaker. I think at the end of the day the RC-F delivers performance and quality. for me, whats not to like? Up-Date: 11/2017 Let me just make a brief update. I have had this car for just about two years. First let me say, I have had Zero Problems mechanically with this car. Taking it on long distance trips I have gotten 28 miles to the gallon. Do not miss understand , I did not buy this car for the mileage aspect, however, if you keep your foot out of it, the mileage can be very respectable. The hard part is keeping your foot off the accelerator. Let me also mention, Lexus did a software up date on the Transmission last year. It now shifts faster and is better at anticipating how you drive. Let's be clear, its not a dual clutch tranny so don't expect that, nevertheless, its still a thrill ride. Okay, so let me sum this update up. I like this car a lot and would not hesitate to buy another one. I am not a gran Prix driver, but like the acceleration and fine handling characteristics. This is a fun car to own and drive with zero, or minimal problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1 year of RC-F ownership - it's amazing! UltrasonicinCentennial , 10/30/2016 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I've owned my RC-F for about a year now and I've tracked it a few times and it's also my daily driver. First, daily driving impressions: When you start it up cold, it sounds like you would expect a muscle car V8 to sound. AMAZING. Not like "annoy your neighbors" loud, but just right. If this car does not put a smile on your face when you start it, you're already dead and can't possibly be reading this. As a daily driver, the car is stiff. If you drive on rough roads, it might get old. But I will say that I have grown to love the stiffness of it - and the seats are even more important than the suspension. The seats in this car are so amazing that even all day drives in the seat will leave you feeling great. They are truly a work of art - I would drive this car across the country without hesitation. In keeping with Lexus tradition, the car is exceptionally refined, with great fit/finish and excellent materials throughout. Track impressions and spirited mountain road driving: A lot is made of this car's weight, but let me tell you: this car is exceptionally balanced and it is absolutely track ready. I've got 3 separate track days under my belt, some of which in mid 80 degree weather - the car never gets too hot, the brakes never die on you and you simply drive it home when you're done. This car will hang with all but the fastest of sports cars. On twisty mountain roads, you simply can't approach the car's limits. Braking, shifting, steering feel are all excellent; plus you get the amazing (and now, RARE) sound of a naturally aspirated 5.0 V8 roaring when you press the skinny pedal. If you can find another naturally aspirated V8 GT luxury coupe, buy it! Just kidding, you won't, because there are literally no other choices. This car is special . - Last, and this bears mentioning, this car will GET ATTENTION. If you spend $150k on a Porsche 911, no one will look twice at you. If you spend $100k plus on a Tesla, people will casually comment on your nice car. But if you pull up in a Lexus RC-F, jaws hit the floor and everyone wants to talk to you about it. This car is the real deal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Forget the M4 and C63! Lexura , 07/29/2016 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful V8 power, luxurious modern interior, comfortable ride, eye catching exterior and sounds muscular, can you ask for more? I have owned this car for almost a month now and I can say I made the right decision buying those over the M4 and the C63. I probably saved 10K while getting 9/10 of what the other cars has to offer. If you track your car, get the performance package which will reward you with a torque vectoring differential and carbon parts. I do not track my cars so, I went with a base package loaded to the gills. I came from a 2015 Audi S5 which was an excellent car but it did not really induce the smile I get from the beastly V8 in the F. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse