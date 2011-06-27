2020 Lexus NX 300h Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
NX 300h SUV
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,094*
Total Cash Price
$42,852
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,056*
Total Cash Price
$43,709
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 NX 300h SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$883
|$914
|$946
|$979
|$4,575
|Maintenance
|$328
|$1,003
|$679
|$2,395
|$2,456
|$6,861
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$471
|$723
|$1,194
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,861
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,045
|Financing
|$2,305
|$1,853
|$1,372
|$858
|$311
|$6,699
|Depreciation
|$6,058
|$4,307
|$3,519
|$3,944
|$3,444
|$21,272
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,431
|$9,149
|$7,619
|$9,781
|$9,114
|$48,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 NX 300h SUV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$901
|$932
|$965
|$999
|$4,667
|Maintenance
|$335
|$1,023
|$693
|$2,443
|$2,505
|$6,998
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$480
|$737
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,898
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,086
|Financing
|$2,351
|$1,890
|$1,399
|$875
|$317
|$6,833
|Depreciation
|$6,179
|$4,393
|$3,589
|$4,023
|$3,513
|$21,697
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,680
|$9,332
|$7,771
|$9,977
|$9,296
|$49,056
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 NX 300h
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lexus NX 300h in Virginia is:not available
