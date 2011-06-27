Used 2016 Lexus NX 200t Cost to Own
NX 200t SUV
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,354*
Total Cash Price
$25,711
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,261*
Total Cash Price
$26,225
F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,135*
Total Cash Price
$35,224
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,949*
Total Cash Price
$36,253
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 NX 200t SUV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$4,433
|Maintenance
|$2,157
|$1,508
|$1,248
|$549
|$2,983
|$8,445
|Repairs
|$695
|$742
|$799
|$861
|$925
|$4,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,384
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,548
|Financing
|$1,383
|$1,112
|$823
|$515
|$186
|$4,019
|Depreciation
|$5,410
|$2,556
|$2,250
|$1,994
|$1,790
|$14,000
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,538
|$8,543
|$7,823
|$6,701
|$8,749
|$45,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 NX 200t SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$930
|$959
|$4,522
|Maintenance
|$2,200
|$1,538
|$1,273
|$560
|$3,043
|$8,614
|Repairs
|$709
|$757
|$815
|$878
|$944
|$4,102
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,412
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,579
|Financing
|$1,411
|$1,134
|$839
|$525
|$190
|$4,099
|Depreciation
|$5,518
|$2,607
|$2,295
|$2,034
|$1,826
|$14,280
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,809
|$8,714
|$7,979
|$6,835
|$8,924
|$46,261
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 NX 200t SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,214
|$1,249
|$1,288
|$6,073
|Maintenance
|$2,955
|$2,066
|$1,710
|$752
|$4,087
|$11,570
|Repairs
|$952
|$1,017
|$1,095
|$1,180
|$1,267
|$5,510
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,896
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,121
|Financing
|$1,895
|$1,523
|$1,128
|$706
|$255
|$5,506
|Depreciation
|$7,412
|$3,502
|$3,083
|$2,732
|$2,452
|$19,180
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,547
|$11,704
|$10,718
|$9,180
|$11,986
|$62,135
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 NX 200t SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,251
|Maintenance
|$3,041
|$2,126
|$1,760
|$774
|$4,206
|$11,907
|Repairs
|$980
|$1,046
|$1,127
|$1,214
|$1,304
|$5,671
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,951
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,183
|Financing
|$1,950
|$1,568
|$1,160
|$726
|$262
|$5,667
|Depreciation
|$7,628
|$3,604
|$3,173
|$2,812
|$2,524
|$19,740
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,089
|$12,046
|$11,030
|$9,448
|$12,336
|$63,949
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 NX 200t
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Lexus NX 200t in Virginia is:not available
