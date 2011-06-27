  1. Home
Used 2013 Lexus LS 600h L Sedan Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
The best car in the world

Jim Hatton, 04/16/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This car is second to none totally the best car I will ever want

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
