2020 Lexus LS 500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
LS 500 Sedan
Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$88,014*
Total Cash Price
$81,450
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$86,288*
Total Cash Price
$79,853
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$118,215*
Total Cash Price
$109,399
Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$121,666*
Total Cash Price
$112,593
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$119,077*
Total Cash Price
$110,197
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$89,740*
Total Cash Price
$83,047
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 LS 500 Sedan Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,277
|$1,322
|$1,369
|$1,417
|$6,619
|Maintenance
|$273
|$1,264
|$835
|$3,382
|$3,753
|$9,507
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$506
|$777
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,504
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,691
|Financing
|$4,381
|$3,522
|$2,608
|$1,631
|$591
|$12,733
|Depreciation
|$16,662
|$7,833
|$6,398
|$7,171
|$6,266
|$44,329
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,909
|$15,854
|$13,179
|$16,133
|$14,938
|$88,014
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 LS 500 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,252
|$1,296
|$1,342
|$1,389
|$6,489
|Maintenance
|$268
|$1,239
|$819
|$3,316
|$3,679
|$9,321
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$496
|$762
|$1,258
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,435
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,619
|Financing
|$4,295
|$3,453
|$2,557
|$1,599
|$579
|$12,483
|Depreciation
|$16,335
|$7,679
|$6,273
|$7,030
|$6,143
|$43,460
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,362
|$15,543
|$12,921
|$15,817
|$14,645
|$86,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 LS 500 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,658
|$1,715
|$1,776
|$1,839
|$1,903
|$8,890
|Maintenance
|$367
|$1,697
|$1,122
|$4,543
|$5,040
|$12,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$680
|$1,044
|$1,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,706
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,958
|Financing
|$5,884
|$4,731
|$3,503
|$2,191
|$793
|$17,102
|Depreciation
|$22,379
|$10,520
|$8,594
|$9,631
|$8,416
|$59,540
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,486
|$21,294
|$17,702
|$21,669
|$20,064
|$118,215
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 LS 500 Sedan Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,706
|$1,765
|$1,827
|$1,892
|$1,958
|$9,149
|Maintenance
|$378
|$1,747
|$1,155
|$4,676
|$5,187
|$13,143
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$699
|$1,074
|$1,774
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,843
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,103
|Financing
|$6,056
|$4,869
|$3,605
|$2,255
|$816
|$17,601
|Depreciation
|$23,032
|$10,827
|$8,845
|$9,912
|$8,662
|$61,279
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,580
|$21,916
|$18,219
|$22,302
|$20,649
|$121,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 LS 500 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,670
|$1,728
|$1,788
|$1,852
|$1,917
|$8,955
|Maintenance
|$370
|$1,710
|$1,130
|$4,576
|$5,077
|$12,863
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$684
|$1,052
|$1,736
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,740
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,994
|Financing
|$5,927
|$4,765
|$3,529
|$2,207
|$799
|$17,227
|Depreciation
|$22,542
|$10,597
|$8,657
|$9,701
|$8,477
|$59,975
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,760
|$21,449
|$17,831
|$21,827
|$20,210
|$119,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 LS 500 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,258
|$1,302
|$1,348
|$1,396
|$1,445
|$6,749
|Maintenance
|$279
|$1,289
|$852
|$3,449
|$3,826
|$9,694
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$516
|$792
|$1,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,572
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,764
|Financing
|$4,467
|$3,591
|$2,659
|$1,663
|$602
|$12,982
|Depreciation
|$16,988
|$7,986
|$6,524
|$7,311
|$6,389
|$45,198
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,456
|$16,165
|$13,438
|$16,450
|$15,231
|$89,740
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lexus LS 500 in Virginia is:not available
