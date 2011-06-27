2020 Lexus LS 500 Consumer Reviews
Life ain’t a trial run.. go for it
Ok. The touch pad is a little tricky. The rest of it hits the mark..I just traded the Mercedes S class for the LS and granted they are different machines but Luxury is Luxury..Absolutely no buyers remorse and driving the Lexus still makes me feel like a unadulterated spoiled brat...it all works for me..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dream Drive and Dependibility
Have had both BMW and Mercedes and both were mechanically horrible, and certainly not comfortable. These are strictly performance cars living on that reputation. If you are looking for true LUXURY then you need to look elsewhere. My definition of luxury is comfort, soft leather, 28 way adjustable seats, easy entrance and exit, beautiful exterior and interior, and knowing I'll be able to drive this car for years and years without having my 2year old car's air conditioning go out on a summer vacation. Just bought a Lexus LS 500 and love, love, love it. Had an ES 350 for 4 years before that and it was the most carefree, comfortable car we ever owned
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome
Have driven this 2020 model for about a month now ... The only drawback is the infotainment system as others have said but I am getting used to it and its not too bad actually.. The car is a dream to drive and especially fun in sport plus mode. Gas mileage in town with AC = 18.5 avg. The car is quiet and comfortable especially the seats... Love it
Look no Further
I was a long term Lexus driver with my last car being the LS460L, which I had for nine years and would have been happy to drive it another nine except for the jackass that did a four-lane swerve on the freeway without looking. I had to wait for the 500 to get delivered to western Canada, and it was worth the wait. The touchpad was tricky, but you get used to it. If you like power and pick up, you will love the 500. The interior is pure luxury, and the sound system is second to none. One surprise is the run-flat tires, so no spare. They are pricey, so if I had a complaint that would be it. Best bang for your buck and years of carefree driving. An extremely reliable car. The longer I own this car, the happier I am. Can't forget the outstanding Lexus after purchase care
No go......
Let me preface my remarks by saying I am comfortably familiar with the Lexus line, having owned a 1998 LS400, followed by a 2007 LS460. When it came time to trade in my LS460, I naturally looked at the LS500 series. The car drives like a dream. The deal killer was the touchpad infotainment system. You knows it’s bad when the salesman has trouble navigating the menu. It’s a terrible distraction when driving and is frankly unsafe to operate when actively driving. ......Lexus you lost a long time customer. I bought a BMW. Change out your touchpad and I’ll consider coming back....
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the LS 500
Related 2020 Lexus LS 500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019
- 2020 LC 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7