2020 Lexus LS 500 Consumer Reviews

Life ain’t a trial run.. go for it Pursuit of Excellence , 12/29/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Ok. The touch pad is a little tricky. The rest of it hits the mark..I just traded the Mercedes S class for the LS and granted they are different machines but Luxury is Luxury..Absolutely no buyers remorse and driving the Lexus still makes me feel like a unadulterated spoiled brat...it all works for me.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dream Drive and Dependibility Linda J , 01/01/2020 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Have had both BMW and Mercedes and both were mechanically horrible, and certainly not comfortable. These are strictly performance cars living on that reputation. If you are looking for true LUXURY then you need to look elsewhere. My definition of luxury is comfort, soft leather, 28 way adjustable seats, easy entrance and exit, beautiful exterior and interior, and knowing I'll be able to drive this car for years and years without having my 2year old car's air conditioning go out on a summer vacation. Just bought a Lexus LS 500 and love, love, love it. Had an ES 350 for 4 years before that and it was the most carefree, comfortable car we ever owned Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome Lbcappy , 01/01/2020 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Have driven this 2020 model for about a month now ... The only drawback is the infotainment system as others have said but I am getting used to it and its not too bad actually.. The car is a dream to drive and especially fun in sport plus mode. Gas mileage in town with AC = 18.5 avg. The car is quiet and comfortable especially the seats... Love it Report Abuse

Look no Further S , 02/09/2020 Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I was a long term Lexus driver with my last car being the LS460L, which I had for nine years and would have been happy to drive it another nine except for the jackass that did a four-lane swerve on the freeway without looking. I had to wait for the 500 to get delivered to western Canada, and it was worth the wait. The touchpad was tricky, but you get used to it. If you like power and pick up, you will love the 500. The interior is pure luxury, and the sound system is second to none. One surprise is the run-flat tires, so no spare. They are pricey, so if I had a complaint that would be it. Best bang for your buck and years of carefree driving. An extremely reliable car. The longer I own this car, the happier I am. Can't forget the outstanding Lexus after purchase care Report Abuse