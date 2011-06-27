2019 Lexus LS 500 Consumer Reviews

Timmedo , 12/08/2019 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The base car is well equipped and is engineered and manufactured extremely well. The interior looks great and is clearly thought out. A couple of minor issues. The safety features are very good. The front drivers seat appears to have a little to much of a bolster so it feels like I'm not all the way down in the seat. I am big, so for most I maybe OK. The cars tends to correct itself when centering itself in the lane on the freeways. Maybe that just takes getting used too. Overall a great car.