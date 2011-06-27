2019 Lexus LS 500 Consumer Reviews
Expensive sedan low creature comfort
Overalls nice and stylish. Compared to its v8 predecessor noisy and slow acceleration with only 1mpg improvement in fuel economy even in economy mode. No good light in trunk. No light in glove compartment. Single internal glove box so very little storage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Overall a great luxury car
The base car is well equipped and is engineered and manufactured extremely well. The interior looks great and is clearly thought out. A couple of minor issues. The safety features are very good. The front drivers seat appears to have a little to much of a bolster so it feels like I'm not all the way down in the seat. I am big, so for most I maybe OK. The cars tends to correct itself when centering itself in the lane on the freeways. Maybe that just takes getting used too. Overall a great car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the LS 500
Related 2019 Lexus LS 500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019
- 2020 LC 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7