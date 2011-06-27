Used 1991 Lexus LS 400 Sedan Consumer Reviews
380,000 miles and going strong!
Up to 380,000 miles now. Have had it repainted and have had a leather interior kit installed. Still think it's the best luxury sedan ever made. No problems, no issues. It just starts and runs like new. Normal repairs only: brake pads, tune-ups, etc.
Great value
These cars were built to last forever and are a great value on the used market
Amazed for a 20yr old car
First time even driving a Lexus. I was hesitant due to the fact that I thought it was going to be an overrated Toyota. Night and day difference, and totally different from a Toyota. Even at 20yrs young, this car looks and drives like new (Yes the previous owner took very good care of her)Don't like the sound system, but can easily be upgraded and brought up to the 21st century. Car rides super smooth, makes you feel the luxury. Only piece I was disappointed in the stereo, but otherwise fabulous car. V8 power is decent. Looking to add performance mods and get a little more. Hope this helps
Best Car I've owned
Bought it w/70,000 miles, just passed 165,000 and no major problems! Aside from regular maintenance at 15,000- mile intervals, only other major costs have been a new Pwr steering pump ($800), new front ball joints ($400), and new gaskets for valve covers & oil pan (mostly labor). Quiet & reliabe....a dream of a car!
Amazing car
This is the best car I have ever owned. I bought it off a friend of my father's. It runs like new even at 240K+ miles!! Haven't had any problems with it other than a faulty sensor but that is common for this model and year. I plan to keep it well into the 300K range. Reliable and powerful, never call my car an expensive Toyota. This is a luxury car through and through with power like a sports car!
