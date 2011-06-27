Used 2009 Lexus IS F Sedan Consumer Reviews

Just traded my 08 GS 350 awd for something more fun. And this thing is fun! It wants to go fast. The ride is firm but is expected and the seats are very supportive. I drive about 40miles a day and this car keeps me awake. I'm averaging 19mpg the same as my GS. Wanted something unique with reliability. Design is very subtle and most people are not sure what the "F" means. I usually don't get attached to cars but this one is special.

mkovalsky , 08/09/2011

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Yes the ride is firm and yes its competitors have more pedigree, but the ISF is what the old BMW M cars used to be - discreet. This car really is a wolf in sheep's clothing. The V8 is absolutely intoxicating, especially above 3500 rpms. The steering is good and the brakes are fantastic. The exhaust is louder than god and the gearbox is loads of fun when you're really hammering it. My favorite thing about this car is that you get the ballistic performance with the Lexus reliability, couldn't ask for much more.