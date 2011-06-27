Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,550
Starting MSRP
$39,085
Starting MSRP
$41,440
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG242324
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg20/27 mpg21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.4/522.0 mi.348.0/469.8 mi.365.4/522.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG242324
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower204 hp @ 6400 rpm204 hp @ 6400 rpm204 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.35.4 ft.34.2 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesno
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
LED headlampnonoyes
Packages
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
Luxury Package Brown Woodyesyesno
Navigation Packageyesyesyes
Premium Packageyesyesno
F-Sport Package w/18" Wheels and Summer Tiresyesnono
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Luxury Package Brown Wood w/Technology Packageyesyesno
Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyesyesno
F-Sport Package w/18" Wheels and All-Season Tiresnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
8 total speakersyesyesno
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesno
diversity antennayesyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
293 watts stereo outputyesyesno
radio data systemyesyesyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radiononoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
Trunk Matyesyesyes
Smart Access Key Glovesyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyesyesno
Heated Steering Wheelnoyesno
Instrumentation
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
leatheretteyesyesyes
Front leg room44.8 in.44.8 in.44.8 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
sport front seatsnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
10 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.32.2 in.32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
Rear Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Door Edge Guardyesyesyes
18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyesnono
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Body Side Moldingsyesyesyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresnoyesno
Measurements
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
Length183.7 in.183.7 in.183.7 in.
Curb weight3461 lbs.3649 lbs.no
Gross weight4630 lbs.4685 lbs.4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
EPA interior volume104.0 cu.ft.104.0 cu.ft.104.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1169 lbs.1036 lbs.no
Wheel base110.2 in.110.2 in.110.2 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Ultra White
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Ultra White
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Ultra White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Parchment, leatherette
  • Rioja Red, leather
  • Flaxen, leatherette
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Stratus Gray, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Parchment, leatherette
  • Rioja Red, leather
  • Flaxen, leatherette
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Stratus Gray, leatherette
  • Black/Scarlet, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
225/45R V tiresyesyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
255/35R Y tiresnonoyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Performance tiresnonoyes
Suspension
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
$36,550
$39,085
$41,440
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
