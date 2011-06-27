Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|24
|23
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|21/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|365.4/522.0 mi.
|348.0/469.8 mi.
|365.4/522.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|23
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Torque
|185 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|185 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|185 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|204 hp @ 6400 rpm
|204 hp @ 6400 rpm
|204 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.2 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|34.2 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|no
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LED headlamp
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Luxury Package Brown Wood
|yes
|yes
|no
|Navigation Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|F-Sport Package w/18" Wheels and Summer Tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Preferred Accessory Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Luxury Package Brown Wood w/Technology Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|F-Sport Package w/18" Wheels and All-Season Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|8 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|no
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|no
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|293 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|no
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|no
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Trunk Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Smart Access Key Gloves
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Rear Sunshade
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated Steering Wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|leatherette
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.8 in.
|44.8 in.
|44.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|54.3 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.2 in.
|32.2 in.
|32.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Rear Lip Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Edge Guard
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Bumper Applique
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Moldings
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|yes
|yes
|18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Length
|183.7 in.
|183.7 in.
|183.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3461 lbs.
|3649 lbs.
|no
|Gross weight
|4630 lbs.
|4685 lbs.
|4630 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.8 cu.ft.
|13.8 cu.ft.
|13.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|104.0 cu.ft.
|104.0 cu.ft.
|104.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1169 lbs.
|1036 lbs.
|no
|Wheel base
|110.2 in.
|110.2 in.
|110.2 in.
|Width
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|225/45R V tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|255/35R Y tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Performance tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,550
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
