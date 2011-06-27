2020 Lexus GS 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GS 350 Sedan
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,420*
Total Cash Price
$52,426
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,688*
Total Cash Price
$53,475
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,885*
Total Cash Price
$71,824
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,422*
Total Cash Price
$73,921
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GS 350 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$1,230
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$255
|$1,097
|$636
|$3,104
|$1,807
|$6,899
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$412
|$632
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,277
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,441
|Financing
|$2,819
|$2,268
|$1,678
|$1,050
|$380
|$8,195
|Depreciation
|$9,488
|$5,522
|$4,508
|$5,054
|$4,417
|$28,989
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,814
|$11,998
|$10,030
|$12,929
|$10,649
|$63,420
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,132
|$1,171
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$5,864
|Maintenance
|$260
|$1,119
|$649
|$3,166
|$1,843
|$7,037
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$420
|$645
|$1,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,323
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,490
|Financing
|$2,875
|$2,313
|$1,712
|$1,071
|$388
|$8,359
|Depreciation
|$9,678
|$5,632
|$4,598
|$5,155
|$4,505
|$29,569
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,170
|$12,238
|$10,231
|$13,188
|$10,862
|$64,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GS 350 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,469
|$1,521
|$1,573
|$1,629
|$1,685
|$7,876
|Maintenance
|$349
|$1,503
|$871
|$4,252
|$2,476
|$9,452
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$564
|$866
|$1,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,119
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,344
|Financing
|$3,862
|$3,107
|$2,299
|$1,439
|$521
|$11,227
|Depreciation
|$12,999
|$7,565
|$6,176
|$6,924
|$6,051
|$39,715
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,405
|$16,437
|$13,741
|$17,713
|$14,589
|$86,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 GS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,512
|$1,565
|$1,619
|$1,676
|$1,734
|$8,106
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,547
|$897
|$4,377
|$2,548
|$9,728
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$581
|$891
|$1,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,211
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,442
|Financing
|$3,975
|$3,198
|$2,366
|$1,481
|$536
|$11,555
|Depreciation
|$13,378
|$7,786
|$6,356
|$7,126
|$6,228
|$40,874
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,118
|$16,917
|$14,142
|$18,230
|$15,015
|$89,422
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 GS 350
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your GS 350
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lexus GS 350 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Lexus GS 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX