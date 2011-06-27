Used 2002 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Long Term Review '02 GS 300
Bought new in '02 for $40k. It's been a very good car, now at 230,000 miles. Everything works. Gets 23-24 in mixed drving and 25-26 on hwy still. burns 1 qt every 2k miles but i can live with that. hazy plastic headlights are a problem, requiring one of those resto kits. thats a small item and the rest of the car is v good. xlnt leather trim. quiet engine. i'll buy another gs and i hope the newer engine design is as reliable, quiet and fun as the I-6. dealer service is awfully $$$ and if you can find a competent and honest independent, go with that. better value than a 5 series or E300.
Love My GS 300
I have owned my 2002 GS 300 for 6 years. It now has 167,000 miles on it and it has been an awesome car. All I have done is had it's regular oil changes, changed a belt or two and have had absolutely no issues at all with this car. I prefer driving mine over the newer Lexus loaners I have driven. My car is solid, still drives smoothly, quietly & is quite dependable. This is by far the best car I have ever driven and would definitely buy another Lexus due to it's superior quality and performance.
A GREAT car
I just got a used 2002 Lexus GS300 for a Christmas present (as my first car!). It is really an amazing car. It's 7 or 8 years old with around 96K miles on it, but it still drives like a new car. I'm always getting compliments about it. The standard 6 CD changer is amazing, and the audio has an amazing bass system. The styling is absolutely amazing (but I'm not crazy about the tail lights). This car hasn't broken down in the 7 years it's been on the road. Gas mileage stinks, but it's a big SAFE car (6 airbags). I'd rather have a heavy safe car than a light car with good gas mileage any day. Take the weight and safety.
Lexus GS 300 is a good car
Bought it new in '02 for $39,500 and i still like it a lot. at 200k miles, it still runs quietly and smoothly. I'll get another one soon. A very few complaints and they are too minor to mention. I'm in sales and it's perfect for that. Dealer service is too expensive but if you can find an honest independent, go with that.
Totally Satisfied
This is my third GS 300. Each one has been better than the last. My current model is the special edition "Sport Design" that has a Euro-tuned suspension, larger tires and some cosmetic enhancements. Now there is no sogginess in the ride. Reliability has always been great and so has the overall buying experience.
Sponsored cars related to the GS 300
Related Used 2002 Lexus GS 300 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner