Used 2002 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Long Term Review '02 GS 300 jtrane , 08/26/2011 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Bought new in '02 for $40k. It's been a very good car, now at 230,000 miles. Everything works. Gets 23-24 in mixed drving and 25-26 on hwy still. burns 1 qt every 2k miles but i can live with that. hazy plastic headlights are a problem, requiring one of those resto kits. thats a small item and the rest of the car is v good. xlnt leather trim. quiet engine. i'll buy another gs and i hope the newer engine design is as reliable, quiet and fun as the I-6. dealer service is awfully $$$ and if you can find a competent and honest independent, go with that. better value than a 5 series or E300.

Love My GS 300 LuvLexus , 01/28/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2002 GS 300 for 6 years. It now has 167,000 miles on it and it has been an awesome car. All I have done is had it's regular oil changes, changed a belt or two and have had absolutely no issues at all with this car. I prefer driving mine over the newer Lexus loaners I have driven. My car is solid, still drives smoothly, quietly & is quite dependable. This is by far the best car I have ever driven and would definitely buy another Lexus due to it's superior quality and performance.

A GREAT car A Happy Teen , 04/02/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just got a used 2002 Lexus GS300 for a Christmas present (as my first car!). It is really an amazing car. It's 7 or 8 years old with around 96K miles on it, but it still drives like a new car. I'm always getting compliments about it. The standard 6 CD changer is amazing, and the audio has an amazing bass system. The styling is absolutely amazing (but I'm not crazy about the tail lights). This car hasn't broken down in the 7 years it's been on the road. Gas mileage stinks, but it's a big SAFE car (6 airbags). I'd rather have a heavy safe car than a light car with good gas mileage any day. Take the weight and safety.

Lexus GS 300 is a good car JJ , 04/19/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought it new in '02 for $39,500 and i still like it a lot. at 200k miles, it still runs quietly and smoothly. I'll get another one soon. A very few complaints and they are too minor to mention. I'm in sales and it's perfect for that. Dealer service is too expensive but if you can find an honest independent, go with that.