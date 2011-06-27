  1. Home
Used 1996 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 GS 300
5.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

TRUTH ABOUT LEXUS

MrUnbiased, 05/12/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Best car i've ever owned and its a '96. I also have a Lincoln mkz 2006 completely loaded and i prefer the Lexus. The interior is extremelely comfortable with 12 way power seats. Its has the legendary 2JGE STRAIGHT 6, NOT V6! So thats a complete heads up on reliabilty. The leather trim holds your body and the quality is there even at 14yrs old. As for performance its probably as fast as a 6 cylinder will go up untill around 2003 and thats without pushing the sport button. Steering the car is the softest ive ever felt but holds corners like a sport coupe with its double wishbone suspension. The car was ahead of its time using many LS components. Built by 90% Robots in Tahara Japan. 9/10

My first Lexus

VanErman, 06/21/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 96 GS300 with 100K, after driving an 01 Lincloln LS with only 40K - I wish domestic cars were this nice. The ride is wonderful, smooth power and much less depreciation.

1996 Lexus GS300

OnTheAir, 07/03/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great car. I drive 30,000 per year, and have had zero repairs or issues (except replacing trunk lid lifters) - just normal wear & tear. Sporty performer with good looks, strong acceleration even with 100k+ miles, comfortable ride, beautiful interior, great value. I plan to keep it until close to 200k miles with possible repaint/touchup for minor road & parking lot dings.

GS300 Grand Ride

Ed, 07/15/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love my GS300, handles well, excellent comfort features like power seats, sunroof, all controls well-designed. Driven over 140,000 miles and no significant repairs beyond standard belts/hoses/maintenance.

GS 300 Review

GS300, 12/05/2005
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great car. Looks and runs fine. Love the interior layout and the smooth lines of the car. The best car I have ever owned.

