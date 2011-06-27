2019 Lexus ES 350 Consumer Reviews

Terrible Sound System Cole Mason , 05/12/2019 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful This is my third lease of the ES350 and likely my last. I enjoyed the driving experience of my two previous cars but the sound system of the 2019 ES350 is a deal breaker. I also dislike the touch pad for using the information system; it is very squirrely and overly sensitive making it difficult to select what I want to select. Very frustrating! But back to the sound system...my son, a bit of a sound enthusiast, owned a Toyota Corolla and he tells me the speakers on his old Corolla were better than the speakers on my $50,000 Lexus ES350. In particular, he is referring to the back speakers which produce almost no sound at all on my Lexus. I have been in contact with the Lexus service department and I was told the speakers are working as designed. I was told the new "improved" sound system is intended to be a concert style sound with the majority of the sound concentrated in front rather than the rich, full surround sound experience. Huh? I do not like the "improved" sound at all and it makes me angry that the change was not pointed out to me during the test drive of the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wish I would have passed on this one Mark , 08/28/2019 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful This car has a terrible stereo. I have a Sequoia, Camry and Avalon and all have much better stereos. I have the F Sport and it can’t find the right gear to be in. The only time it drives, just okay is in sport mode. Sluggish and gas mileage is 21.5 MPG. Avalon gets 25 MPG! Just pass on this car.... Lexus fix the RADIO already and the hesitation on this ride. Update: Same exact problems as noted above. Took it in for its 5000 mile service and they told me it has more gears so it is going to shift all the time and there is no update to this. I told them that it was garbage and wish I wouldn’t have bought this lemon. I am going to update some of the stars above because I think I went too high on some of them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Worst stereo I have ever owned in a car. NY Rick , 03/16/2019 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 58 of 61 people found this review helpful As others have noted, there is no way to adjust the rear speakers to provide decent sound. The fade option is a joke. You essentially get the sound from the front speakers - just like I did on my 1960 Plymouth. Never dawned on me to "test drive" the speakers. Had I done so, I would never have bought this car. It would have been a deal breaker. I should also mention that the touchpad on the info system is a disaster waiting to happen. It is impossible to use the damned thing without taking your eyes off the road for far too long a period. I hope Lexus has adequate insurance so that when owners start causing accidents due to not paying attention to the road, it can pay off the inevitable claims. I am surprised that the US government allows this car to be sold with that system. Otherwise, the 2019 model is a huge improvement over my 2014 model. Quieter, more comfortable, sportier to drive, faster and just plain better in every way, other than the 2 major concerns I have mentioned. When I reported the radio issue to Lexus the week after I bought it, I was told that the system was designed to work exactly as mine does. How Lexus thought this was the way to go is a puzzlement. Update after owning car for 14 months - nothing has changed my initial evaluation. Car handles exactly like a Lexus would be expected to perform. Very quite, Very comfortable, but unexciting. However my issues with the sound from the entertainment system and the dangerously distracting touch pad not only remain, but have become even more infuriating the longer I drive this car. I detest (is that a strong enough word for you?) the speakers. I listen to music whenever I am in the car and the awful sound is a daily reminder how much I hate this car. I was seriously considering dumping it and taking a loss, but in light of the financial collapse due to Covid, that is no longer an option. And I continue to hope that others who own this model do as I do and simply stop using the built in distraction device called the touchpad, because I fear that someone in a similar model is going to cross a double line and kill my family. Most states have laws against “distracted driving”, but no one seems to address the fact that looking down to use the touchpad is not much different from texting while driving, Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Beware of Stereo (even the upgraded one) VeryUnhappyCustomer , 12/27/2018 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 120 of 129 people found this review helpful We purchased this car without having had an opportunity to listen to the stereo (long story). Unfortunately, even with the upgraded stereo it is absolutely un-listenable at low or normal conversational volume levels. There is no sound coming from the back speakers - everything sounds like it is coming from the center dash speaker only. Now you may be thinking: "you need to adjust the fader and balance". No go. Even adjusting the fader all the way to the back and the right, the sounds will still sound to the driver like it is coming directly from the front center speaker and is terribly disorienting. There are multiple threads online of people with similar problems. It isn't clear to me if this is a hit and miss issue on these cars, or if it impacts them all. But what is clear, is that our Lexus dealer was unwilling to do anything about it, despite having come back with the car within the first few business hours of driving it off the lot. Here is just one of the several forums where people are discussing the issue: https://lexusenthusiast.com/forums/threads/issues-with-2019-lexus-es-350-stock-audio-system.4819/ Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse