2019 Lexus ES 300h Consumer Reviews

4.4
14 reviews
2019 ES 300h Hybrid Luxury

J Daw, 02/10/2019
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

This is a luxury, teriffic milage, car that is very quiet. The layout of tha interior is similar to the LS. The operation of the instrumentation leaves something to be desired-way too complicated to operate. Lexus seemed to go out of their way making everything instrumental way too hard to easily operate. My 2013 Lexus ES300h was much easier insofar as operation of the instrumental package. Otherwise, it is a great car. Smooth, quiet, firm easy driving. I would strongly suggest paying extra for the Luxury package in order to get the noise reducing wheels and window glass. They come standard as part of the Luxury package.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
We love our 2019 ES 300h

Jerryd, 03/01/2019
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

This has to be the most enjoyable car we have ever owned. It is a dream to drive. My wife and I fight over who gets to drive the car. The ride is smooth, the cabin is bank vault quiet , and the milage is outstanding. With mostly city driving, we have averaged 42 mpg since we bought the car. I would recommend paying extra and getting the luxury package. With that package you get the noise reducing wheels and noise reducing side windows. Our previous car was a 2013 Lexus ES 300h. We liked the car, but the cabin noise was loud, especially on the highway. That was the main reason we traded for the 2019 model.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
BEST Hybrid 'Prius' made

Doug S., 05/08/2019
Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is my second ES300h. I now have 3,200 miles on this car. SUPERB Automobile.. SO safety conscious. Far superior to the 6th generation. I am a bit of an enomoly... I get 49 - 52.5 mpg about town, 46 on the highway. SO comfortable.. seats are wonderful to drive from.. This 'Mark Levinson' is infinitely better than previous versions. Driving, on the road, is surgical as to placement and position. I got the UL package with every option they offered... not inexpensive, but for what you get.. WELL worth waiting for a special Order. "Get your hands on a Toyota, you'll never let Go".. and the Lexus label is even better..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2019 ES 300H

Happy Car Owner, 01/15/2019
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I love my new 2019 Lexus Hybrid! Mt. Kisco Lexus was great to negotiate with for the purchase, too!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
So this is what luxury feels like

Carlos O, 06/18/2019
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

For a base model, my car is extremely plush. It's super quiet and is pillowy soft on the road, taking most bumps/potholes with ease and grace. The finishes are largely superb and it's very comfortable to sit in. There are a few things that irk me (unintuitive infotainment system, difficult menu navigation to turn the AC on/off, bright but limited headlight range, abysmal amount of interior storage space), but compared the comfort, fuel efficiency, and final price, I can certainly deal with them. Hands-down the nicest car I've ever had, it's actually nice to get into it during the evening commute because it's my comfy, quiet space.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
