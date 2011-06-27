Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 Consumer Reviews
Dependable, High Quality Sleeper
So I purchased my ES300 about too years ago with 109K already on the clock. She was mint condition and had one owner..She was flawless even with the mileage and years on her. I purchased her and never looked back! To date she has ran flawlessly, always their when I need her. I had one time where she did not start and it was because of a bad battery, slapped a new one in and she fired right up! Lexus really built this car for the long haul, Sheila (My ES300) currently has 129K on her and each mile has been timeless on her. She continues to get better with time. I plan on driving her until she tells me, I can't go any further! LONG LIVE THE ES300 I love her!!!
2002 Luxury Lexus
I love this car. It is comfortable and has a beautiful interior (burgundy and wood). The rear window shade keeps the car cooler in the SC summer heat. Great on long trips, heated seats great for back pain plus gets good mileage (30mpg). City driving mileage around 18-19 mpg.
Never was a Lexus fan but
I have always steered clear of Lexus thinking it was more hype then anything. But I bought a 2002 ES 300 with 90k on it. In 6 months I have already taken it over 100k with trips to Dallas from Houston and also Houston to Chicago. It has performed really good. I have a couple issues the cup holders broke, the interior trunk/gas release doesn't work and the cd player jams occasionally but considering the car is 8 years old and has over 100k miles I can't really complain. It's quiet. Rides smooth and has averaged 23 mpg pretty much since I got it. Avg almost 30 mpg on the road. All in all a very nice vehicle that seems like it last quite a while. My previous ride was an 07 m35.
PERFECT SEDAN
This is our 3rd lexus, and each one has been wonderful! You can't beat the price and perfection that lexus offers. Any lexus easily can recieve 200,000 miles or more and run like a charm. The ES-300 is unmatchable by german auto-makers. This car is truely a nice riding mid-sized luxury riding machine period.
Not enough tilt
I purchased a used 2002 last year with 53000 mile on it. It was a trade in at a local Mercedes Benz dealership here in S. Cal. Beautiful car, nice ride, great performance. However the driver seat is not made for people with long legs. The seat is short and the 6 way power seat does not allow the front of the seat to be raised enough for leg support or to be comfortable. Sadly this is not the kind of thing you discover until you are on a road trip. My other car is a 94 E 320 Benz, which I actually prefer driving due to the size shape and angle of the seat. I have noticed this issue with other Japanese luxury cars as well.
