Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 Consumer Reviews

Dependable, High Quality Sleeper lexusboy9 , 10/23/2013 35 of 36 people found this review helpful So I purchased my ES300 about too years ago with 109K already on the clock. She was mint condition and had one owner..She was flawless even with the mileage and years on her. I purchased her and never looked back! To date she has ran flawlessly, always their when I need her. I had one time where she did not start and it was because of a bad battery, slapped a new one in and she fired right up! Lexus really built this car for the long haul, Sheila (My ES300) currently has 129K on her and each mile has been timeless on her. She continues to get better with time. I plan on driving her until she tells me, I can't go any further! LONG LIVE THE ES300 I love her!!!

2002 Luxury Lexus SC Senior , 07/14/2007 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I love this car. It is comfortable and has a beautiful interior (burgundy and wood). The rear window shade keeps the car cooler in the SC summer heat. Great on long trips, heated seats great for back pain plus gets good mileage (30mpg). City driving mileage around 18-19 mpg.

Never was a Lexus fan but Chris , 10/28/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have always steered clear of Lexus thinking it was more hype then anything. But I bought a 2002 ES 300 with 90k on it. In 6 months I have already taken it over 100k with trips to Dallas from Houston and also Houston to Chicago. It has performed really good. I have a couple issues the cup holders broke, the interior trunk/gas release doesn't work and the cd player jams occasionally but considering the car is 8 years old and has over 100k miles I can't really complain. It's quiet. Rides smooth and has averaged 23 mpg pretty much since I got it. Avg almost 30 mpg on the road. All in all a very nice vehicle that seems like it last quite a while. My previous ride was an 07 m35.

PERFECT SEDAN *VERY NICE* , 07/06/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is our 3rd lexus, and each one has been wonderful! You can't beat the price and perfection that lexus offers. Any lexus easily can recieve 200,000 miles or more and run like a charm. The ES-300 is unmatchable by german auto-makers. This car is truely a nice riding mid-sized luxury riding machine period.