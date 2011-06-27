  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300
  4. Used 1994 Lexus ES 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Lexus ES 300 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 ES 300
Overview
See ES 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3374 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mauve Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Opal White Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Flint Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
See ES 300 Inventory

Related Used 1994 Lexus ES 300 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles