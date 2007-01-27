Used 1994 Lexus ES 300 for Sale Near Me

Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/29 City/Highway MPG 2002 Crystal White Lexus ES LEATHER, SUNROOF, * TOTAL LOSS VEHICLE *, Light Charcoal. 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Cassette, In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Premium Brand, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: 4-Wheel, Power Brakes, Interior Accents: Wood-Tone, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Center Console, Cruise Control, Dimming Rearview Mirror: Auto, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, Overhead Console: Front, Power Steering, Steering Wheel: Tilt, Universal Remote Transmitter: Garage Door Opener, Clock, Gauge: Tachometer, Trip Computer, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Entry Lights, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto On/Off, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Auto-Dimming, Driver Seat Power Adjustments, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments, Rear Seat Type: Bench, Upholstery: Cloth, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks, Wheel Diameter: 16 Inch, Wheels: Alloy, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Power Windows, Window Defogger: Rear, AM/FM Radio, Leather and Wood Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Lexus ES 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBF30G320043982

Stock: 10761

Certified Pre-Owned: No

