Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Td6 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Range Rover
Overview
$89,350
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$89,350
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
$89,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.4/635.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
$89,350
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower254 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$89,350
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
$89,350
Entertainment Packageyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Drive Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
First and Second Row Smoker's Packageyes
Park Pro Packageyes
Park Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$89,350
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
380 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$89,350
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$89,350
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$89,350
Suedecloth Headliningyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outletsyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Brakingyes
Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kityes
16-Way Heated Front Seats w/Manual Recline Heated Rear Seatsyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
22-Way Heated/Cooled, Massage Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seatsyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
8" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Aluminum Treadplates w/Range Rover Scriptyes
20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seatsyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattyes
20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
$89,350
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$89,350
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
$89,350
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
$89,350
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Heated Windshieldyes
Full-Size Spare Wheel w/Toolkityes
22" 7 Split-Spoke Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 7007yes
22" 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1046yes
22" 9 Split-Spoke Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Light Silver Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
20" 12 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1065yes
22" 5 Split-Spoke Aluminum Wheels - Style 5004yes
Front Fog Lightsyes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
Sliding Panoramic Roof w/Gesture Sunblindyes
21" 6 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
21" 6 Spoke Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
SVO Special Effect Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
$89,350
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4958 lbs.
Gross weight6834 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.0 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
$89,350
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Narvik Black
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Spectral British Racing Green Satin Matte
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Fuji White
  • Spectral Blue Satin Matte
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Spectral Racing Red Satin Matte
  • Spectral British Racing Green Gloss
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Valloire White Paint Pearl Gloss
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Spectral Blue Gloss
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red Gloss
  • Rossello Red Metallic
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Yulong White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, leather
  • Ivory w/Ebony, leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
$89,350
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/65R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$89,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$89,350
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
