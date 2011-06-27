Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Diesel
Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$151,657*
Total Cash Price
$100,256
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$116,659*
Total Cash Price
$77,120
Range Rover SUV
Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$134,689*
Total Cash Price
$89,038
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$106,054*
Total Cash Price
$70,109
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$116,659*
Total Cash Price
$77,120
Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$110,296*
Total Cash Price
$72,913
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$149,536*
Total Cash Price
$98,854
4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$142,112*
Total Cash Price
$93,946
Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB
SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$134,689*
Total Cash Price
$89,038
Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic
SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$155,899*
Total Cash Price
$103,060
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Diesel Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$10,636
|Maintenance
|$3,085
|$4,512
|$3,639
|$3,236
|$5,671
|$20,143
|Repairs
|$2,666
|$4,071
|$4,389
|$4,728
|$5,091
|$20,944
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,284
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$5,547
|Financing
|$5,391
|$4,337
|$3,209
|$2,009
|$725
|$15,671
|Depreciation
|$20,466
|$11,421
|$10,056
|$8,909
|$7,995
|$58,847
|Fuel
|$3,742
|$3,855
|$3,970
|$4,090
|$4,211
|$19,868
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,637
|$30,326
|$27,453
|$25,227
|$26,015
|$151,657
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover Diesel HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,541
|$1,587
|$1,635
|$1,684
|$1,735
|$8,182
|Maintenance
|$2,373
|$3,471
|$2,800
|$2,489
|$4,363
|$15,495
|Repairs
|$2,050
|$3,132
|$3,376
|$3,637
|$3,916
|$16,111
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,065
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,267
|Financing
|$4,147
|$3,336
|$2,468
|$1,546
|$558
|$12,055
|Depreciation
|$15,743
|$8,786
|$7,735
|$6,853
|$6,150
|$45,267
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,798
|$23,328
|$21,118
|$19,405
|$20,011
|$116,659
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover SUV Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$1,887
|$1,944
|$2,003
|$9,446
|Maintenance
|$2,739
|$4,007
|$3,232
|$2,874
|$5,037
|$17,889
|Repairs
|$2,367
|$3,616
|$3,898
|$4,199
|$4,521
|$18,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,693
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,926
|Financing
|$4,788
|$3,852
|$2,850
|$1,784
|$644
|$13,918
|Depreciation
|$18,176
|$10,143
|$8,931
|$7,912
|$7,101
|$52,263
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,866
|$26,933
|$24,381
|$22,404
|$23,104
|$134,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$1,577
|$7,438
|Maintenance
|$2,157
|$3,155
|$2,545
|$2,263
|$3,966
|$14,086
|Repairs
|$1,864
|$2,847
|$3,069
|$3,306
|$3,560
|$14,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,695
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,879
|Financing
|$3,770
|$3,033
|$2,244
|$1,405
|$507
|$10,959
|Depreciation
|$14,312
|$7,987
|$7,032
|$6,230
|$5,591
|$41,152
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,816
|$21,207
|$19,198
|$17,641
|$18,192
|$106,054
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,541
|$1,587
|$1,635
|$1,684
|$1,735
|$8,182
|Maintenance
|$2,373
|$3,471
|$2,800
|$2,489
|$4,363
|$15,495
|Repairs
|$2,050
|$3,132
|$3,376
|$3,637
|$3,916
|$16,111
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,065
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,267
|Financing
|$4,147
|$3,336
|$2,468
|$1,546
|$558
|$12,055
|Depreciation
|$15,743
|$8,786
|$7,735
|$6,853
|$6,150
|$45,267
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,798
|$23,328
|$21,118
|$19,405
|$20,011
|$116,659
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover SUV Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$7,736
|Maintenance
|$2,243
|$3,281
|$2,647
|$2,354
|$4,125
|$14,649
|Repairs
|$1,939
|$2,961
|$3,192
|$3,438
|$3,702
|$15,232
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,843
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$4,034
|Financing
|$3,921
|$3,154
|$2,334
|$1,461
|$527
|$11,397
|Depreciation
|$14,884
|$8,306
|$7,313
|$6,479
|$5,815
|$42,798
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,009
|$22,055
|$19,966
|$18,347
|$18,920
|$110,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,975
|$2,035
|$2,095
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,488
|Maintenance
|$3,041
|$4,449
|$3,588
|$3,191
|$5,592
|$19,861
|Repairs
|$2,628
|$4,014
|$4,327
|$4,661
|$5,020
|$20,651
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,210
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,469
|Financing
|$5,316
|$4,277
|$3,164
|$1,981
|$715
|$15,452
|Depreciation
|$20,180
|$11,262
|$9,915
|$8,784
|$7,883
|$58,024
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,041
|$29,902
|$27,069
|$24,874
|$25,651
|$149,536
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,877
|$1,934
|$1,991
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$9,967
|Maintenance
|$2,890
|$4,228
|$3,410
|$3,032
|$5,314
|$18,875
|Repairs
|$2,498
|$3,815
|$4,112
|$4,430
|$4,770
|$19,626
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,951
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$5,198
|Financing
|$5,052
|$4,064
|$3,007
|$1,883
|$679
|$14,685
|Depreciation
|$19,178
|$10,703
|$9,423
|$8,348
|$7,492
|$55,144
|Fuel
|$3,507
|$3,613
|$3,720
|$3,832
|$3,946
|$18,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,953
|$28,417
|$25,725
|$23,639
|$24,377
|$142,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$1,887
|$1,944
|$2,003
|$9,446
|Maintenance
|$2,739
|$4,007
|$3,232
|$2,874
|$5,037
|$17,889
|Repairs
|$2,367
|$3,616
|$3,898
|$4,199
|$4,521
|$18,600
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,693
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,926
|Financing
|$4,788
|$3,852
|$2,850
|$1,784
|$644
|$13,918
|Depreciation
|$18,176
|$10,143
|$8,931
|$7,912
|$7,101
|$52,263
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,866
|$26,933
|$24,381
|$22,404
|$23,104
|$134,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,184
|$2,251
|$2,318
|$10,934
|Maintenance
|$3,171
|$4,638
|$3,741
|$3,327
|$5,830
|$20,706
|Repairs
|$2,740
|$4,185
|$4,511
|$4,860
|$5,233
|$21,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,432
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$5,702
|Financing
|$5,542
|$4,459
|$3,299
|$2,065
|$745
|$16,110
|Depreciation
|$21,039
|$11,741
|$10,337
|$9,158
|$8,219
|$60,493
|Fuel
|$3,847
|$3,963
|$4,081
|$4,204
|$4,329
|$20,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,830
|$31,174
|$28,221
|$25,932
|$26,742
|$155,899
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Range Rover
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Land Rover Range Rover in Virginia is:not available
