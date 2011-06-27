Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews
Still has reliability problems
I've had my Range Rover for 6 months and around 10,000 miles on it. In that time I've had 2 major service visits that required the SUV to stay at the dealer a combined total of 3 weeks. On the first visit the engine had an oil leak. A gally plug near the started was the culprit but oil leak Oma brand new engine with on 3000 miles was surprising. At 9500 miles the started showing an error and would not move up or down. Turns out the compressor went bad. Ive also had both seals on the main windows replaced, on the passenger side the mirror had to be replaced all together It's way too many issues for a brand new vehicle this expensive.
Super all around vehicle, maybe built more for those who go off road...
I bought this car after my wife had a 2010 RR Sport for a year, we both loved it. I needed something a bit larger, so opted for the HSE. I am a bit more used to some technological bells and whistles, but still love this car. First, i find it odd, there is no unlock in park, I later learned even the supercharged does not, just odd. the Nav system's screen is not the greatest, but compared to my 2012 Audi A-6, maybe nothing would. The driving of this car however is amazing, comfortable and powerful, I LOVE IT. However, i have no real off road use for this vehicle, it seems to me a lot of $$ you pay are for those features, and they seem to be plenty. It handles well in snow and ice
I Love My Range Rover
I had a 2003 Range Rover that over the past few years has proven to be...well less than reliable. After considering all alternatives, I couldn't find anything that offered the Range Rover's unique styling--especially the interior. So I took a bit of a chance on a new Range Rover. The new vehicle s significantly enhanced over the 2003. Better stereo, now with iPod integration. Bluetooth, needed horsepower (the 2003 was slow to accelerate on the highway), backup camera, etc. Mine is white, with an ivory and black interior. I love the vehicle, and so far, no problems.
Not Worth the Money
I have a 2010 and have had nothing buy issues. With 19,000 miles the rotors are warped and the tech said I am 5,000 miles away from needing back breaks. Before the Rover I had a GMC Denali I still have it. The Denali has 105,000 miles and I still do not need breaks. In addition the Rover Satellite radio and electronic system is a joke for the money you pay. My recommendation is save the money or buy a BMW, Porsche, or Mercedes bottom line the Rover is not worth it.
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner