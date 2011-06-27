Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

Still has reliability problems m2140 , 03/26/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I've had my Range Rover for 6 months and around 10,000 miles on it. In that time I've had 2 major service visits that required the SUV to stay at the dealer a combined total of 3 weeks. On the first visit the engine had an oil leak. A gally plug near the started was the culprit but oil leak Oma brand new engine with on 3000 miles was surprising. At 9500 miles the started showing an error and would not move up or down. Turns out the compressor went bad. Ive also had both seals on the main windows replaced, on the passenger side the mirror had to be replaced all together It's way too many issues for a brand new vehicle this expensive. Report Abuse

Super all around vehicle, maybe built more for those who go off road... rd1059 , 12/08/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car after my wife had a 2010 RR Sport for a year, we both loved it. I needed something a bit larger, so opted for the HSE. I am a bit more used to some technological bells and whistles, but still love this car. First, i find it odd, there is no unlock in park, I later learned even the supercharged does not, just odd. the Nav system's screen is not the greatest, but compared to my 2012 Audi A-6, maybe nothing would. The driving of this car however is amazing, comfortable and powerful, I LOVE IT. However, i have no real off road use for this vehicle, it seems to me a lot of $$ you pay are for those features, and they seem to be plenty. It handles well in snow and ice

I Love My Range Rover janwyl , 02/24/2011 31 of 61 people found this review helpful I had a 2003 Range Rover that over the past few years has proven to be...well less than reliable. After considering all alternatives, I couldn't find anything that offered the Range Rover's unique styling--especially the interior. So I took a bit of a chance on a new Range Rover. The new vehicle s significantly enhanced over the 2003. Better stereo, now with iPod integration. Bluetooth, needed horsepower (the 2003 was slow to accelerate on the highway), backup camera, etc. Mine is white, with an ivory and black interior. I love the vehicle, and so far, no problems.