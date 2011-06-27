Used 2003 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews
So they do live up to their Reputation, atleat the 03-05
I bought a beautiful bronze color HSE with 49k miles. All was fine the first year until my second and third year gremlins started taking over- Please get yourself a factory or extended warranty for as long as you own this SUV. Coolant reservoir exploded without warning and light inside cabin came on only after damage was done- coolant hoses explode. Fuel pump, alternator, battery, thermostat, dashboard readout console, navigation, overheating, heater hose, and endless electrical issues ALL went out thru my ownership including headlamps not illuminating at times. My RR left me stranded 4-5 times on the road. I would only get a preowned again with a warrantly no matter the mileage.
Have your money right
Buy this car if you absolutely have to have it! It will be costly, I replaced the trans at 63,000 miles, 8 grand, the air shocks at 70,000 mi, 3 grand. this car stays in the shop so much I might put 5 to 6000 miles on it a year you can get the parts cheap online but don't buy this vehicle without a warranty! It's not if this car will give you problems, it's when it gives you problems, and they all will be costly, nothing under $1000.
The Boss
I have had my Range Rover for about 3 years, I bought it from a rich guy for really cheap. It had 160k miles on it but was an outstanding shape. Honestly, when I purchased it - I didnt think the car would last a year based upon there reliability reputation. I have been offroading, long distance trips and have had zero issues. Regular oil changes and changed the brakes/rotors. Other than that...this has been my dream car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Be Aware
Pros: Great ride, gas mileage exceeds 18 mpg on combined, hwy & city driving. Cons: Transmission and electrical problems from the start. Land Rover Corporate has NOT been helpful in correcting these problems. Off-road: Good but beware, wheels go out of alignment extremely easily. Even in city driving, you need to check alignment frequently. The factory tires will cup if out of alignment.
Fantastic Car, but have a warranty
I love the RR, will likely buy another. My advice is always have a warranty (factory) because they are expensive to fix. I've had some routine problems that were very expensive to fix on this car (two examples are the alternator and starter).
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 2003 Land Rover Range Rover info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles