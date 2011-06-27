  1. Home
Used 2003 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

95 reviews
So they do live up to their Reputation, atleat the 03-05

jma3, 12/20/2011
49 of 50 people found this review helpful

I bought a beautiful bronze color HSE with 49k miles. All was fine the first year until my second and third year gremlins started taking over- Please get yourself a factory or extended warranty for as long as you own this SUV. Coolant reservoir exploded without warning and light inside cabin came on only after damage was done- coolant hoses explode. Fuel pump, alternator, battery, thermostat, dashboard readout console, navigation, overheating, heater hose, and endless electrical issues ALL went out thru my ownership including headlamps not illuminating at times. My RR left me stranded 4-5 times on the road. I would only get a preowned again with a warrantly no matter the mileage.

Have your money right

Hario, 07/10/2010
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Buy this car if you absolutely have to have it! It will be costly, I replaced the trans at 63,000 miles, 8 grand, the air shocks at 70,000 mi, 3 grand. this car stays in the shop so much I might put 5 to 6000 miles on it a year you can get the parts cheap online but don't buy this vehicle without a warranty! It's not if this car will give you problems, it's when it gives you problems, and they all will be costly, nothing under $1000.

The Boss

Rod, 07/09/2017
HSE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 5A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have had my Range Rover for about 3 years, I bought it from a rich guy for really cheap. It had 160k miles on it but was an outstanding shape. Honestly, when I purchased it - I didnt think the car would last a year based upon there reliability reputation. I have been offroading, long distance trips and have had zero issues. Regular oil changes and changed the brakes/rotors. Other than that...this has been my dream car.

Be Aware

richr, 06/23/2004
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

Pros: Great ride, gas mileage exceeds 18 mpg on combined, hwy & city driving. Cons: Transmission and electrical problems from the start. Land Rover Corporate has NOT been helpful in correcting these problems. Off-road: Good but beware, wheels go out of alignment extremely easily. Even in city driving, you need to check alignment frequently. The factory tires will cup if out of alignment.

Fantastic Car, but have a warranty

RC, 12/31/2009
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

I love the RR, will likely buy another. My advice is always have a warranty (factory) because they are expensive to fix. I've had some routine problems that were very expensive to fix on this car (two examples are the alternator and starter).

