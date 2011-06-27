  1. Home
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e Autobiography Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,000
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$90,000
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$90,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$90,000
Torque472 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower398 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$90,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$90,000
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Drive Assist Packageyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Park Pro Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Towing Packyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Bright Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$90,000
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$90,000
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$90,000
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$90,000
Head-Up Displayyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seatsyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
10" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Meridian Signature Sound System - 1600 Wattsyes
22-Way Massage Memory Front Seats w/Winged Headrestsyes
Domestic Plug Socketsyes
Four Zone Climate Controlyes
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$90,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,000
16 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$90,000
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Black Roof Railsyes
Heated Windshieldyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5004yes
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paintyes
22" 9 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
Grey Anodized Brake Calipers w/Land Rover Scriptyes
22" 9 Split-Spoke w/Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paintyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5007yes
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paintyes
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
21" 9-Spoke Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9001yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$90,000
Length192.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5511 lbs.
Curb weight5448 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$90,000
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Fuji White
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ivory Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ivory Headliner, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Almond/Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$90,000
275/45R21 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$90,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$90,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

