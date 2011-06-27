  1. Home
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$96,650
See Range Rover Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$96,650
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$96,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.1/600.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$96,650
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower518 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$96,650
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$96,650
Drive Pro Packageyes
Climate Comfort Packyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
Smokers Packyes
Park Pro Packageyes
Bright Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$96,650
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$96,650
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$96,650
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,650
Head-Up Displayyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seatsyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Third Row Seatsyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
10" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Meridian Signature Sound System - 1600 Wattsyes
Domestic Plug Socketsyes
Massage Front Seatsyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$96,650
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$96,650
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
20 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$96,650
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,650
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Heated Windshieldyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish - Style 5007yes
Standard Roofyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish - Style 5007yes
21" 9 Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish - Style 9001yes
22" 9 Split-Spoke w/Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish - Style 9012yes
22" 5 Split-Spoke Wheels w/Silver Finish - Style 5004yes
Grey Anodized Brake Calipers w/Land Rover Scriptyes
Tire Repair Systemyes
SPORT Silver Badgeyes
22" 9 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish - Style 9012yes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
SVO Special Effect Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$96,650
Maximum cargo capacity56.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5121 lbs.
Gross weight6834 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.2 degrees
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length192.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$96,650
Exterior Colors
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Meribel White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Meribel White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Espresso/Espresso, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ivory Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$96,650
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
R21 tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$96,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$96,650
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Sport Inventory

