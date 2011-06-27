Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel Consumer Reviews

Loving my 2016 Range Rover Sport Td6 (Diesel) Flaviu Budean , 12/04/2015 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful What a ride... Ordered my 2016 and was delivered in October. I totally love the truck. The efficiency of diesel engine is amazing. I get 26-27 mpg combined. This kind of milage per gallon is the reason why most SUV should be diesel. I do not even use the smart on/off technology because I believe that diesel engines should have a minimum of ON/OFF for engine. Truly for a person to be fully satisfied with this RRS, they have to get all upgrades possible. Audio is garbage for the money you pay if you do not upgrade to the Meridian system. But this is a small sacrifice that is made up by the way it drives even if you are like me, bough the car without upgrading to Meridian System. Overall I could not picked a better SUV. Very happy with it and my friends and family love it too, so now there will be other RRS purchases in family :) Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Overall good first impression Hugo Chavez , 09/26/2016 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful If top of the line electronic interface and logic controls are important to you, look somewhere else. The car ride and comfort are great. The diesel engine has great torque and passing power making general driving for an SUV of this size enjoyable. The cabin has premium materials and the seats are comfortable. The stock sound system is cheap and only good to listen to the news reports and football games (which is what I need it for). If you are an audiophile you should upgrade to the max. The touch screen is at least 2 generations behind and the interface is clunky and poorly designed. I generally navigate using Google Maps and will continue to do so. Land Rover should promptly update this shameful interface. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Early high priced maintenance awaits you. Range Rover Victim , 10/09/2016 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 39 of 49 people found this review helpful We have had the RRS for about 6 months and driven less than 4800 miles, and the car is already in need of servicing. According to the dealership the cost will exceed $800. This is way below the 16000 miles promised when originally purchased. We are essentially looking at maintenance cost that would be triple of what was advertised. This car is a money pit, buyers beware! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My Cell Plays Better Audio Tee , 11/15/2015 SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 22 of 30 people found this review helpful WHAT A DISAPPOINTMENT!!! This is my very first Range Rover. I decided to give it a shot since I was tired of the QX80's size. I ordered my 2016 Range Rover Sports SE and did not upgrade the audio system because I did not think the standard radio will be that bad. I am not an audiophile and I listen mainly to the Enya station on Pandora, classical's and Jazz. My vehicle was delivered to me last week. What a shock!!! My Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge produces a better bass sound quality that the piece of worthless stuff they put in the vehicle and called speakers. The enjoyability of a ride is always complimented by the ride's audio system. This is such a disappointment!!! All the false buzz about the meridian speakers sound on the range rover is plain total baloney. I am so disappointed and I am now thinking of selling the car. Also, the entire incontrol app is total nonsense. There is no usable app amongst the 6 or 7 apps thereon. The horrible audio and incontrol app system aside, the car drives well. Its a Range Rover! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value