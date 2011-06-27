  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  4. Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  5. Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 Range Rover Sport
5(40%)4(20%)3(20%)2(0%)1(20%)
3.6
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Range Rover Sports for sale
List Price Range
$32,990 - $39,999
Used Range Rover Sport for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Loving my 2016 Range Rover Sport Td6 (Diesel)

Flaviu Budean, 12/04/2015
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

What a ride... Ordered my 2016 and was delivered in October. I totally love the truck. The efficiency of diesel engine is amazing. I get 26-27 mpg combined. This kind of milage per gallon is the reason why most SUV should be diesel. I do not even use the smart on/off technology because I believe that diesel engines should have a minimum of ON/OFF for engine. Truly for a person to be fully satisfied with this RRS, they have to get all upgrades possible. Audio is garbage for the money you pay if you do not upgrade to the Meridian system. But this is a small sacrifice that is made up by the way it drives even if you are like me, bough the car without upgrading to Meridian System. Overall I could not picked a better SUV. Very happy with it and my friends and family love it too, so now there will be other RRS purchases in family :)

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Range Rover Sport
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM

Overall good first impression

Hugo Chavez, 09/26/2016
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

If top of the line electronic interface and logic controls are important to you, look somewhere else. The car ride and comfort are great. The diesel engine has great torque and passing power making general driving for an SUV of this size enjoyable. The cabin has premium materials and the seats are comfortable. The stock sound system is cheap and only good to listen to the news reports and football games (which is what I need it for). If you are an audiophile you should upgrade to the max. The touch screen is at least 2 generations behind and the interface is clunky and poorly designed. I generally navigate using Google Maps and will continue to do so. Land Rover should promptly update this shameful interface.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Early high priced maintenance awaits you.

Range Rover Victim, 10/09/2016
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
39 of 49 people found this review helpful

We have had the RRS for about 6 months and driven less than 4800 miles, and the car is already in need of servicing. According to the dealership the cost will exceed $800. This is way below the 16000 miles promised when originally purchased. We are essentially looking at maintenance cost that would be triple of what was advertised. This car is a money pit, buyers beware!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Sport
Build & PriceLANDROVERUSA.COM

My Cell Plays Better Audio

Tee, 11/15/2015
SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
22 of 30 people found this review helpful

WHAT A DISAPPOINTMENT!!! This is my very first Range Rover. I decided to give it a shot since I was tired of the QX80's size. I ordered my 2016 Range Rover Sports SE and did not upgrade the audio system because I did not think the standard radio will be that bad. I am not an audiophile and I listen mainly to the Enya station on Pandora, classical's and Jazz. My vehicle was delivered to me last week. What a shock!!! My Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge produces a better bass sound quality that the piece of worthless stuff they put in the vehicle and called speakers. The enjoyability of a ride is always complimented by the ride's audio system. This is such a disappointment!!! All the false buzz about the meridian speakers sound on the range rover is plain total baloney. I am so disappointed and I am now thinking of selling the car. Also, the entire incontrol app is total nonsense. There is no usable app amongst the 6 or 7 apps thereon. The horrible audio and incontrol app system aside, the car drives well. Its a Range Rover!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love my Rover Sport

BEH, 05/30/2018
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I previously owned an Evoque. I loved it so much I wanted another Rover when it was time to upgrade. We chose the Sport since it would fit all our gear when taking family road trips. It’s a great car, super smooth and has all the bells and whistles. Plus the warranty is probably the best on the market.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Range Rover Sports for sale

Related Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles