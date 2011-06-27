Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SUV Consumer Reviews

Really Love My RR!!! Emily , 03/03/2018 SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I read another review the really throws this RR under the bus. To be honest, there are a few quirks that need to be ironed out, but in general I LOVE my SUV. It feels so solid and stable when you drive it, I do not worry about safety at all. I live in a cold climate and heated seats are a must, but having a heated steering wheel and heated windshield - OMG! Love. Can't live without. It's true the app for the remote starts is pretty much junk, if they could work on that or offer an alternate remote start - it would go a long way. Do my tires lose air, yep. But that is very common in cold climates with this type of wheel. Just pop into the dealer - they will fix it. If the brakes get a little salt in them, they are quite squeaky and howly - again very common for colder climates albeit in super annoying. In the last few sentences, I've told you all my complaints. That's it. (Except that it does not have a garage door opener in the mirror and also does not pop up text messages on the monitor - 3rd world problems.) This SUV is the perfect height off the ground. Not too low, not too high. Friends with arthritis cannot say enough about the ease of access. Winter driving? Does anyone compare? It was awesome. Easy. Safe. I would not have a problem lettting my kids drive the RR in a snow storm! The 11 speaker Meridian sound system is amazing. The back row seat are FULL SIZE! Not a little kiddy bench. Full size means a little bit less leg room, but just pull the front seat up. My 2 boys, both over 6 feet tall, sit tandem all the time w/o complaints. Plus the back seats are heated! Cargo is limited, but still more space than a car. You feel like you are driving a car and not a school bus. I really appreciate that because 90% of the time it is just me in the car. I really can't say enough about my RR. It was my first RR and I have been pleasant surprised. I guess I thought it was a glorified name, but I was wrong! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Never again. Buyer beware. Rick Pappas , 03/28/2019 SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This car has been in the dealer more days then I’ve actually owned it. It seems Land Rover dealers fight you every step of the way until you threaten legal action. I’ve never owned such an unreliable car, ever. And I’ve had a lot of cars. Eventually the engine seized on me last month in my 17 Evoque. It was in the dealer for 6 weeks and Land Rover was initially fighting me saying it was something I did to cause it, like not maintaining it. Which is completely not true. Had to get a lawyer. The car was under full warranty still. They wound up replacing the entire engine. It cost Land Rover corporate $15k in repairs, as that’s what the dealer was reimbursed by them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Shame on Land Rover Rick , 01/07/2018 SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 50 of 58 people found this review helpful 10 months owned, only 4500 miles, wife does not feel safe transporting grand children to nursery school, truly hates This vehicle. The ‘remote start’ feature is not on the key, ‘remote start’ Only works by iPhone app, has only a 25 percent reliability, and when it does start it does not turn on the climate control; so the vehicle is hot on warm days but more uncomfortably, it is very cold on cold days. A premium ‘cloth’ seat package would be helpful. The seat belts are difficult to reach between the seat and the door; also they are very difficult to get down to the latch/receptacle between the center console and the seat. There is a bright metal strip along the dashboard that reflects sun into the eyes of the front passenger. The tires need to be refilled every 60 days, the wheels are easily damaged due to a poor choice of tires, those wheels will collect snow/ice and will cause a very unsafe ‘bounce’ at 25 mph as they rotate out of balance. Shopping packages and contents will fall out of the vehicle as the lift gate opens. Front brakes are making a medium-pitched ‘howl’ sound, or is it from the back brakes? The value of this 2017 Land Rover Evoque has dropped $14,000 after only 4480 miles on the odometer. Have been asking Land Rover for help pleasantly, do not want to be put on a “forum” to evaluate future Land Rover vehicles, would like to receive a proper response from Land Rover … WTF !! Where is the customer service? “Happy Wife Happy Life” is not working here. Update: Two visits back to salesperson, three service department visits ( loaner car given), at least 40 Emails and verbal communications with Land Rover Corporate about the continued problems ... Then, the wonderful and persistent “customer care representative” from Land Rover corporate” made good. A total of 15 months passed … received a call from the Land Rover dealership General Manager, had a brief discussion to confirm the dissatisfaction and unresolved problems with the 2017 Evoque vehicle, two weeks later a refund check was issued less a prorated use cost (which was reasonable). The vehicle was turned back to that Dealer and the check was received. The “experience” has come to an end. . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still Love My Evoque after 31 months! KarenKey , 03/08/2018 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 11 of 14 people found this review helpful Great gas mileage, performance, and minimal maintenance. One significant issue.....windshield began leaking and soaked inside of car recently. Since it had been leaking for a long time undetected and with days, weeks of rain, water was everywhere inside. Dealership acknowledged Evoque and Discovery model windshield seals were failing. However, wasn’t considered a recall issue because it wasn’t 100% of vehicles. Windshields were back ordered though. Hmm...... Issue was resolved under warranty and dealership completely dried it out and cleaned to resolve mold and mildew issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse