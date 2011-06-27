  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Discovery
  4. 2020 Land Rover Discovery
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Discovery
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,700
See Discovery Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,700
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Ad
1 Offer Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Land Rover Discovery
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)472.5/585.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower254 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Black Design Packageyes
Cold Climate Packageyes
7 Seat Luxury Climate Comfort Packageyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
7 Seat Packageyes
Seat Package 4yes
Capability Plus Packageyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
5 Seat Luxury Climate Comfort Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Remote Intelligent Seat Fold Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Dynamic Package 1yes
Capability Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,700
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,700
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Ebony Black Headliningyes
Loadspace Safety Netyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Car Care Kityes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
2 12V Charging Ports in Second Rowyes
Loadspace Coveryes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,700
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room39.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,700
21" 9 Spoke 'Style 9002' Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Roof Railsyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Heated Windshieldyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
Front Fog Lampsyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5052' Alloy Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Full Length Silver Roof Railsyes
Full Length Black Roof Railsyes
20" 10 Split-Spoke 'Style 1011' Alloy Wheelsyes
Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connectoryes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
21" 10 Split-Spoke 'Style 1012' Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5011' Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Maximum cargo capacity83.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4900 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach26.3 degrees
Angle of departure25.9 degrees
Length195.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height73.0 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Exterior Colors
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Farallon Pearl Black Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Fuji White
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Light Oyster Headliner, leather
  • Light Oyster w/Reims Stitch, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Light Oyster Stitch, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Pimento Stitch, premium leather
  • Tan w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Acorn w/Light Oyster Headliner, leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Acorn w/Ebony Headliner, leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Tan w/Light Oyster Headliner, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Light Oyster Headliner, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Discovery Inventory

Related 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE Td6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars