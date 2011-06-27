Used 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago Convertible Consumer Reviews

David Witt , 04/28/2005

My gas costs as much as my insurance. But of course it's worth it when you press the gas and your at 60 mph instantly. One problem though, you buy this car to be seen in the only problem is you can't see the people looking at you it's so low! But it is truly the most fantastic car I have ever owned. Let me tell you if your looking for performance this is the car for you.