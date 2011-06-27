  1. Home
Used 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago Convertible Consumer Reviews

dang

john-millionaire, 02/28/2005
its an overall great car and anyone with enough money to purchase it should.

Murcielago, Simply The Best

David Witt, 04/28/2005
My gas costs as much as my insurance. But of course it's worth it when you press the gas and your at 60 mph instantly. One problem though, you buy this car to be seen in the only problem is you can't see the people looking at you it's so low! But it is truly the most fantastic car I have ever owned. Let me tell you if your looking for performance this is the car for you.

