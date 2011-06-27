Used 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe Consumer Reviews

An excellent machine! Exotic driver , 05/27/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been the best handling car I've ever driven. It is amazing in corners, in the rain, and on the track. Nothing significant has gone wrong in 10,000 miles except for the A/C. People love to see the car out and always compliment it and ask about it. Report Abuse

Supercar recon40 , 02/17/2008 2 of 4 people found this review helpful My car had 6800 miles on it when I took delivery. It was a one-owner car. I've yet to put a thousand miles on it but I already know what I like and dislike. Hitting bumps and even road seams is like being inside a drum, and it feels like there are no springs or shocks whatsoever. Also, in slow, tight turns such as in parking or turning into and out of my garage or driveway, the car makes a grinding noise and actually shudders. It feels horrible --like the transmission is going to fall out, yet everyone -- dealers and other owners -- say that all Gallardos do that. It's hard to believe a car of this quality can have such a worrisome, annoying characteristic.

a true drivers car edwardchistos , 04/08/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful i have two lamborghinis. a gallardo and a mercielogo. the gallardo does what its bigger brother cant. you cand drive it on the streets and race tracks unlike the mercielogo. truly this is an enthusiasts dream machine with proformance that will make your left foot shake

Get one! stephen peters , 04/08/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is one car that people should think about getting. The smooth ride will blow you away.