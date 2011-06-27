Used 2012 Lamborghini Aventador Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$387,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|261.8/404.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|509 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.5 l
|Horsepower
|700 hp @ 8250 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Valves
|48
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|540 watts stereo output
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|carbon and leather trim on doors
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|carbon, suede and leather steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|carbon and leather trim on center console
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Bicolore Elegante Interior
|yes
|Bicolore Sportivo Interior w/Alcantara
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather
|yes
|Bicolore Sportivo Interior
|yes
|Smoker Package
|yes
|Lamborghini Sound System (LSS)
|yes
|Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts
|yes
|Branding Package
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|yes
|Homelink
|yes
|Unicolor Interior w/Contrast Stitching
|yes
|Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|yes
|Bicolore Elegante Plus Interior
|yes
|Fully Electric and Heated Seats
|yes
|Park Assistance
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Shiny Black Rims
|yes
|Transparent Engine Bonnet
|yes
|Grey Brake Callipers
|yes
|Yellow Brake Callipers
|yes
|Orange Brake Callipers
|yes
|T-Engine Cover in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|67.2 in.
|Length
|188.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3472 lbs.
|Height
|44.7 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Rear track
|66.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|335/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|20 x 12.0 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
