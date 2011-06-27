Used 2018 Kia Sportage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sportage SUV
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,905*
Total Cash Price
$17,613
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,523*
Total Cash Price
$17,965
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,340*
Total Cash Price
$24,130
SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,576*
Total Cash Price
$24,834
SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,649*
Total Cash Price
$24,306
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,141*
Total Cash Price
$18,318
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$695
|$716
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$3,689
|Maintenance
|$738
|$649
|$1,723
|$1,130
|$1,473
|$5,713
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$963
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,127
|Financing
|$947
|$762
|$564
|$353
|$127
|$2,753
|Depreciation
|$4,103
|$1,698
|$1,494
|$1,324
|$1,189
|$9,808
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,669
|$5,126
|$6,474
|$5,260
|$5,376
|$30,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$3,763
|Maintenance
|$753
|$662
|$1,757
|$1,153
|$1,502
|$5,827
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$982
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,150
|Financing
|$966
|$777
|$575
|$360
|$130
|$2,808
|Depreciation
|$4,185
|$1,732
|$1,524
|$1,350
|$1,213
|$10,004
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,842
|$5,229
|$6,603
|$5,365
|$5,484
|$31,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$5,054
|Maintenance
|$1,011
|$889
|$2,361
|$1,548
|$2,018
|$7,827
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,319
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,544
|Financing
|$1,297
|$1,044
|$773
|$484
|$174
|$3,772
|Depreciation
|$5,621
|$2,326
|$2,047
|$1,814
|$1,629
|$13,437
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,877
|$7,023
|$8,869
|$7,206
|$7,365
|$42,340
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$5,201
|Maintenance
|$1,041
|$915
|$2,429
|$1,593
|$2,077
|$8,055
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$870
|$446
|$546
|$1,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,358
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,589
|Financing
|$1,335
|$1,074
|$795
|$498
|$179
|$3,882
|Depreciation
|$5,785
|$2,394
|$2,107
|$1,867
|$1,676
|$13,829
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,223
|$7,228
|$9,128
|$7,417
|$7,580
|$43,576
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$5,091
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$896
|$2,378
|$1,559
|$2,033
|$7,884
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$534
|$1,822
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,329
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,555
|Financing
|$1,307
|$1,052
|$778
|$487
|$175
|$3,799
|Depreciation
|$5,662
|$2,343
|$2,062
|$1,827
|$1,641
|$13,535
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,963
|$7,074
|$8,934
|$7,259
|$7,419
|$42,649
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$3,837
|Maintenance
|$768
|$675
|$1,792
|$1,175
|$1,532
|$5,942
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$642
|$329
|$402
|$1,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,002
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,172
|Financing
|$985
|$792
|$587
|$367
|$132
|$2,863
|Depreciation
|$4,267
|$1,766
|$1,554
|$1,377
|$1,237
|$10,200
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,016
|$5,331
|$6,733
|$5,470
|$5,591
|$32,141
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Kia Sportage in Virginia is:not available
