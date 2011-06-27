  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Spectra
  4. Used 2003 Kia Spectra
  5. Used 2003 Kia Spectra Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Kia Spectra Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Spectra
5(50%)4(32%)3(8%)2(7%)1(3%)
4.2
72 reviews
Write a review
See all Spectras for sale
List Price Estimate
$956 - $2,136
Used Spectra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...15

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Solid so Far

deathsaid, 12/09/2012
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Our Spectra has 120, 000 miles on it and has been pretty reliable so far. I have it for the last 20K or so and before that my father-in-law owned it. It has gone through some brakes and needed some work to fix in the brake fluid system. Front brakes put off a lot of dirt, hubcaps are literally black at this point. All things considered this car has been great, not the sexiest car or most comfy (i am 6'6) but very dependable. Nothing fancy or flashy about it but it gets from point A to point B.

Report Abuse

Cheap used car, wouldn't buy new

Kia Driver, 03/16/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I find this to be a decent used car for someone just learning to drive or looking for nothing more than point A to point B transportation. It's been pretty reliable although when things do break, they are expensive to repair. Many parts have to be ordered from Korea and it's hard to find a mechanic that will work on them. Very difficult to work on yourself as well. The "little things" like interior trim and such start falling apart around 50k miles though. By 87K the dash was warped, interior trim always falling off, drivers seat no longer went back, and power windows only worked sometimes. The drive train itself is fairly reliable though.

Report Abuse

Love my Kia!

kiersten565, 07/10/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I've been driving my Kia for almost four years now, it was used as my dad's commuter car. I now have 220,000 miles on it and still going strong! Tires have been replaced, along with a new fuel filter and occasional oil changes and tire rotations but nothing major. I put almost 100 miles on it a day and it has great gas mileage. I'm so surprised at how long it's lasted for me. I will be very sad the day it gives up!

Report Abuse

More than you'd think

mlerlie, 08/14/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This was my first Kia. Bought it solely because it was the newest car with the best warranty I could afford. I drive a lot so a new car with warranty was critical. In the past 3 years I've put on over 75000 miles and have had to do very little maintenance. But I don't feel safe in it at all - the littlest gust of wind tosses it around - not fun on highways during blustery blizzards! I actually had a panic attack while driving it through the W.V. mountains (Talk about a very long trip!) I get about 31 mpg most of the time and with the miles I put on, that's a definite bonus.

Report Abuse

fun new car experience

duane.p, 01/18/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Ive owned one other new car A 1997 mazda protage and and was disapointed with the mazda before the new car smell was gone. the kia spectra is a better car as far as Im concerned I felt scared at 80 mph in the mazda but the kia Ive had to 105 mph and felt safe the mazda got poor mpg until 13,000 miles the kia has been very good on gas 28mpg to 33mpg from day one 87 miles on odometer and $7600 less.

Report Abuse
12345...15
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Spectras for sale

Related Used 2003 Kia Spectra Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles