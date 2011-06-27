  1. Home
2021 Kia Soul Turbo Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)386.1/457.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Paint Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
640 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Mat w/Seatback Protectionyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Sport Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Puddle Lampsyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity62.1 cu.ft.
Length165.2 in.
Curb weight3036 lbs.
Gross weight4101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume120.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1065 lbs.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Black
  • Inferno Red
  • Gravity Gray
  • Neptune Blue
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

