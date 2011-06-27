Used 2018 Kia Sorento SX Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.4/470.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque252 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Tray (7 seat)yes
Cargo Coveryes
Limited Ivory Nappa Leather Seatyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Limited Black Metallic Nappa Leather Seatyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Tow Hitch (2.0T/3.3L)yes
Washer Heateryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Side Step Barsyes
Cross Bars (Panoramic Sunroof)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity73.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3968 lbs.
Gross weight5489 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.9 degrees
Maximum payload1521 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume154.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Titanium Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Black Metallic, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
