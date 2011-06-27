Used 2015 Kia Sorento SUV Consumer Reviews
Love this 2015 car but....
Beautiful car inside and out. It's fun to drive. It's used with 36,000 miles but it does have a 5 year/60000 warranty intact. Priced well. My biggest complaint is the fuel economy. It has a 18 gallon tank and it goes through that really fast. I'm thinking the 4 cylinder engine is just too small for the weight of the truck. It just drags on acceleration. I have to punch it to go up hills. I get 16mpg in the city/hwy is about 24mpg so the claims that the manufacturer makes are false (probably only best case scenario). If you get one, buy the V6. It's only a couple $$$$ more and probably worth the extra cost - I wish I had.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Mid size SUV
I'm a loyal Toyota customer, but I wanted to see what other car makers had to offer. So I test drove a number or SUV's from Toyota, Mazda, Ford, Subaru & Nissan. And the 2015 Sorento impressed me so much that I stopped looking. It's the perfect size, it rides great (better than most other SUV's), very comfortable, great standard feature & options. Very good quality all around, great warranty and I'm getting about 26mpg city & highway combined. When you compare the price and quality of the Sorento to other SUV's. Sorento wins.
A Jewel
Our family is thrilled with our 2015 KIA Sorento Ex. It is an absolute pleasure to drive. The extra row of seats in back is a wonderful addition. Surprisingly roomy in 2nd row. The responsiveness of voice program and sound system along with other techno gadgets are great! Incredible Steering..will turn as sharp as a motorcycle!!! First week went on a trip, drove it a thousand miles through interstate and city traffic in Orlando and it got a hard to believe average of 26 mpg..Yes this is a keeper!!!!! To top it off the rear view camera makes handling the SUV easy as pie. WOW I could say more. ..this was thoughtfully made --a great deal! Thanks KIA! We are sooo happy! Update..still agree with above just wished they enabled side beeper warnings to help with blind spots on all model and auto litigate on all their SUV
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
I changed from buying a newer Ford Escape
I own three Fords (Ford 1999 V10 short bed, Ford 2005 Expedition and a Ford 2004 Escape) and one Honda Civic. I was after my newer Ford Escape and was disappointed in it's lack of performance in the engine which is smaller and the smaller interior. I was impressed by the Kia's fuel saving Economy (I bought a Hertz Former Rental 2015 Kia Sorento GDI), overall comfort with heated seats (came in really handy with our freezing cold snow), rear backup camera, and cargo space. I have slid on black ice three times now and the Kia held to the road and navigated with ease even backing over my snow covered driveway. I love the satellite stereo and blue tooth capabilities plus the window shades for passengers.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sporty and sophisticated all in one package
This is my second Kia Sorento , my first one was a 2011 EX V6 which I liked very much and had very good luck with, not one single complaint. I put 36500 miles on it and it run perfectly for me gave me good gas mileage and no problems, it was AWD by the way and when it came time to trade I received good resale value. I take very good care of my vehicles, and by the way I dealt with two different dealers I bought my 2011 from one dealer and I leased my 2015 from a different dealer and will say that they both are top of the line dealers couldn't be happier, they are both excellent when it comes to service and getting things done. When I leased my 2015 which is a SXL AWD V6 I noticed that on rougher roads which we have a lot of them around here in NE Iowa especially in the spring time after the frost comes out, that it had a thumping noise like it was coming from the right front, like a strut or something that wasn't right, I could feel it through the floor even like it was metal on metal. I stopped at the dealer and told them about it so they had one of their experts ride with me on good roads and he even admitted that he could tell that it was doing it. So it was decided that when I brought it in for my 5000 mile maintenance that they would check it over and try and fix the problem which they did, and they also found a leak of coolant that they fixed. I was very happy and couldn't say enough good about the excellent service that I got there first class for sure. I liked my first Sorento the 2011 very much no complaints, I love this 2015 SXL what a nice vehicle for the money, and when you consider the warranty price and features for your dollar it is very hard to beat KIA. Only thing that I would like is just a little more room in back for my golf clubs it is a little tight, but of course KIA is one step ahead of me along comes the 2016 Sorento with the extra room, looks like I will need to update again soon.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sorento
Related Used 2015 Kia Sorento SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner