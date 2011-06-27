2020 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews
BEST BANG FOR THE BUCK!!!
I have driven and own mostly Honda and Toyota vehicles. Just sold my 2015 Subaru Forester because it has a really weak four cylinder engine and burned a lot of oil so I was very disappointed. I started looking for a new vehicle so I test drove a LOT of cars and mini vans out there from Toyota, Honda, Chrysler, Hyundai, Subaru Ascent and others, you name it. I made a really bad mistake in paying such high price for the new Forester back in 2015 so this time I truly did my homework on the internet and during the actual test drives. To make it really short, I ended up buying a brand new Kia Sedona EX. The Kia dealer actually agreed to my terms and was able to give me the monthly payments no one else was willing to give me. Yeah, Kia you rock!!! I got an amazing deal and I was actually in shock when the sales manager agreed to the monthly payment that I was able to afford. I was really in shock to know that I would be taking home a brand new car WITH interior leather. Truly amazing. I am really impressed, for lack of a better word, at how high quality made is this Sedona. Everything inside and outside the Sedona looks really high quality, the plastics and the windows are really impressive and I feel like I'm driving in a Mercedes Benz, no seriously I'm not joking. I was also this close in buying a pre owned Hyundai Genesis G80 3.8 but in the end I am more than happy with the Sedona and I know I made the right choice this time.
Sedona or Sienna
I looked hard at both vehicles. I ended up buying the Sedona for so many reasons. It had all the bells and whistles for about 6 thousand less. I had read the reviews on the vehicle and they stated the ride is stiff and the ride can be bumpy. Shame on me for not doing a good long test drive. The ride was so stiff and you will feel every single bump. It was so bad it aggravated my back. I sold the vehicle 3 months after I bought it. O yea I took a big financial hit.
8 Speed Transmission Problems
We went with the Kia Sedona over the Toyota Sienna because of the extra features for less. I wish I had done a longer test drive because the transmission has a serious flaw. When accelerating from a stop it shifts back and forth between gears causing it to shake, almost like the engine is misfiring. I was an auto technician for several years, so driving a brand new vehicle with this kind of shaking or lunging is really aggravating. When I took it back to the dealer they said they couldn’t find anything wrong. I asked to have one of their technicians ride with me and he noticed right away. He told me it’s the same issue the Kia Sorrento has and there is no fix for it. There aren’t really any complaints online about the Sedona doing this but there are plenty about the Sorrento transmissions. I called Kia customer service to let them know how dissatisfied I am and asked if they are working on a solution. They told me they had no idea if they were or not. Everything else about the van is great but the transmission shifting properly is a big deal and they need to come up with a way to repair it.
This really is not necessary
Similar to my beloved Chevy 2007 Uplander but bigger on outside much smaller inside but had to chose new vehicle after 13 years. Seats easy for me to change one hand out of the way.Not sure what model Sedona I have LX L ???? Where do you find that out? Took chance might be just the L 4 dr
