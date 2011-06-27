Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,491
|$15,596
|$17,656
|Clean
|$12,887
|$14,886
|$16,832
|Average
|$11,680
|$13,467
|$15,185
|Rough
|$10,474
|$12,048
|$13,538
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,472
|$16,484
|$18,456
|Clean
|$13,825
|$15,734
|$17,595
|Average
|$12,530
|$14,234
|$15,873
|Rough
|$11,236
|$12,734
|$14,152
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,718
|$14,788
|$16,812
|Clean
|$12,149
|$14,115
|$16,028
|Average
|$11,011
|$12,770
|$14,460
|Rough
|$9,874
|$11,424
|$12,891